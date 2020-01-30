RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-31-20

Changes in the forecast are coming as a large area of high pressure begins to progress eastward. For now however, overcast conditions will persist today at least as the overall pattern shifts very slowly. This also means that temperatures will remain pretty steady as well. With overcast conditions, temps will rise into the low and mid 30s. A light south wind will be to thank for this in part as it pulls slightly warmer air into the state as well. Weather conditions will be dominated by an overcast sky for what will be the 10th straight day. Flurries may be present at times during the day as well, but are more likely during the morning. With continued help from a light southerly wind, temps will rise into the low 30’s. This will be the beginning of a warm up that will continue through the weekend. These improvements in the weather will really be felt this weekend – perfect timing! The sun will finally return, at least peeks of it, on a mostly cloudy day Saturday. We will get a bigger boost in temperatures on Sunday, Groundhog Day, as temps reach the low 40’s! This will come along with partly sunny conditions and a westerly wind that may be breezy at times. As nice as this weather will be, it will be short lived with colder air moving in again.

Cumberland (WQOW) – A man is in the hospital Thursday afternoon after a shooting incident in Cumberland earlier in the day. According to Cumberland Police Chief Rick Rieper, dispatch received a call around 6 a.m. of a person armed with a gun who was possibly suicidal. Rieper said when police responded the man barricaded himself inside with a woman. Police were able to get the woman out safely. Rieper said when police and SWAT tried to talk him into coming out of the home he fired shots, including one out a window. Rieper tells News 18 he does not believe the man was firing his gun at anyone in particular. The man was eventually taken into custody and taken to the hospital. He is being held for reckless endangerment, armed while intoxicated and domestic disorderly conduct. Highway 63 and Jeffrey Boulevard were closed down while negotiations took place.

RUSK COUNTY – Thursday morning at about 8:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and County Line Road in Western Rusk County. According to the report, the county deputy advised the driver admitted to being the driver of this vehicle that was involved in the hit and run Wednesday in Cameron. There was damage to the front end of the vehicle. The Cameron Police Department requested photos of the suspect vehicle and a traffic statement from the driver. The drier admitted to the incident in Cameron and said he fled because he was scared. After an investigation, the driver was released and citations are pending.

LADYSMITH – A City Officer Thursday at about 12 Noon, responded to William F. McBain III, 21, place of employment to take McBain into custody for a Probation Violation. A Probation agent contacted the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to inform McBain had an active Probation Warrant. Officers made contact with McBain and took him into custody without incident and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH – Thursday afternoon Ladysmith Police received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, upon arrival at a residence on East 9th Street South, it was determined that a female’s juvenile son and a 26 year old male were both suspects in the damage to the residence. After speaking with the juvenile it was determined the juvenile had multiple differing storied as how the damage occurred. The City Officer photographed the damage to the residence and contacted the Property owner and informed her of the damage to the property. The case is under investigation.

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) – For the first time ever, Wisconsin will host an Iowa caucus site, allowing out-of-state voters to participate from miles away. They’re called “satellite caucuses” being held in 28 states, including one in Wisconsin at Marquette University in Milwaukee. The Iowa Democratic Party set up nearly 100 across the U.S. which allows Iowans to vote even if they can’t physically show up to caucus night on Monday. Chair of Marquette University College Democrats Eric Rorholm, a junior from Spokane, Washington, said a political organization reached out to them to apply and then weeks later MU was approved to host a satellite site. “Our lives don’t happen within one state or one county, one city limit, it’s really cool. This process is getting more dynamic and democratic,” said Rorholm. For 19-year-old Maaz Ahmed, voting for the first time in a presidential election is a big deal. “Getting your voice out there means the world to me,” said Ahmed. Being from Bettendorf, Iowa he watched his parents participate in the 2016 Iowa caucuses and when he turned voting age, Ahmed was ready to participate. Now, instead of driving to Iowa just to cast a vote, this year he can do that on campus. “For someone like me who does have the resources to travel back on Monday it’s a great opportunity to make sure I’m being represented by the people I want to represent me.” Rorholm will be hosting the caucus on Monday at the same time thousands of Iowans will gather in schools, churches and community centers to caucus. He said it will operate just the same but with a smaller group, as of Thursday, he said at least eight Democrats have signed up to caucus on campus.