RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-30-20

High pressure remains spread across the upper Midwest today, not much of a change from the past couple of days. Sinking air has trapped low level moisture near the surface, and this has been responsible for much of the cloud cover. Without any quick changes in the pattern, a continuation of these overcast skies will continue today. As we proceed through tonight into tomorrow morning, a weak wave of energy out of the northwest will pass through the region. Moisture will be limited, but flurries or snow showers are expected Friday morning. As it looks now, a very minor accumulation will be possible. Temperatures these days will be slowly making their way back into the 30’s. As we say goodbye to January and welcome the new month this weekend, it looks to only get milder. There is a small chance we see a little snow or rain early Saturday morning, but the weekend should generally be dry. Chances to see the sun will be at their highest in quite some time on Sunday. Partly sunny conditions will partner up with a ridge to the west to possibly bring 40s to the majority of Western Wisconsin!

RUSK COUNTY (WEAU) – A competency hearing has been scheduled for a Rusk County homicide suspect. Rusk County court records show the competency hearing for Preston Kraft has been scheduled for March 3. The court stated upon information presented to the court that there is reason to doubt competency. Kraft has been charged with first degree intentional homicide repeater and felony bail jumping repeater. He’s charged with homicide in the connection to the death of Robert Pettit, 53, of Conrath who was found shot in his Rusk County driveway in May of 2018. Kraft was captured after a five-day search.

RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop this (Thursday) morning at about 3:20 at the Highway shop in Ladysmith. According to the police log, a field sobriety was performed on the driver. After an investigation, the driver was taken into custody and was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. The driver of the vehicle was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON (WKOW) – A package of bills Gov. Tony Evers unveiled this month would expand efforts to help farmers cope with an unpredictable industry. Part of the focus is on reducing stress. “The reality is that there are parts of this work that are hard and when we’re not as financially viable as we would like to be, it creates stress,” said Laura Daniels, a dairy farmer from Iowa County. Daniels grew up on a farm in Wisconsin, so she knew she wanted that for her family. Fifteen years ago, she and her husband Jarred bought a farm from a family near the village of Cobb. Since then, they’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in a difficult industry. That insight helped the governor craft his new $8.5 million plan to revitalize the agriculture industry, by increasing exports, helping farmers plan and helping them find ways to cope with stress. One of the proposals would add more staff to the state’s Farm Center, run by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). It would expand access to mental health support and confidential counseling for farmers. It also increases funding for providing training to officials to better identify the warning signs of stress and suicide. Trained staff work with farmers by trying to find solutions to stay in business, like help with transitioning a farm to a new generation, financial planning, herd care, and a counseling voucher program. Sullivan says the center has been getting 2,400 calls for help every year. “Those calls just started becoming more and more desperate because the farmers had fewer and fewer options. They were going on five years of bad prices and trouble getting credit and so it just got to a level that was more desperate,” she said. Last year, calls for counseling vouchers more than doubled. 186 vouchers were issued in 2019, up from 89 the year before and 29 in 2017. Now, the team is trying something new to reduce stress for farmers. They’ve created workshops, bringing farmers together to talk about the issues. The first was held in Mineral Point, focused on couples in farming.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz now says his headline-dominating argument against impeaching the president was ‘distorted.’ In a day-after tweet, the former Harvard Law professor complained Thursday about the portrayal of his testimony at Trump’s Senate Trial that a president, if he believes his re-election is in the “national interest,” is essentially immune from impeachment for actions in support of that idea. That argument left even some of Trump’s top allies backing away from the criminal attorney’s claim, though Dershowitz was testifying on Trump’s behalf at the Senate trial.. “They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything,” the retired professor said Thursday. “I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.” Dershowitz testified to the Senate jurors late Wednesday that the quid pro quo charge at the heart of Trump’s impeachment — a trade of U.S. military aid for political favors — even if proven could not be grounds for his impeachment.