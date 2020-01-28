RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-29-20

**NO MAJOR CHANGE IN OUR WEATHER AS CLOUDS DOMINATE** High pressure is centered to our northeast today. Low level moisture trapped near the surface has been responsible for much of the cloud cover over the past several days. Wrapping around this high pressure mid and high level cloudiness will obscure the sun for the most part today. The result will be a continuation of these overcast skies with just a chance for occasional breaks in the overcast. Temperatures will return to the mid 20’s today. With low level moisture increasing tonight, we’ll see some freezing fog develop overnight into Thursday morning. As we proceed into the late week, a few weak waves of energy out of the northwest will pass through the region. Moisture will be limited, but flurries or perhaps a drizzle may be around the area on Thursday. A front will then drop in Thursday night and into Friday bringing a chance for more widespread snow showers. As it looks now, a very minor accumulation will be possible. Temperatures these days will be slowly making their way back into the 30’s.

RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call Tuesday morning at about 8:20, from a male subject saying he was being threatened by the father of the owner of the Jolly Inn in Hawkins. According to the report, the caller advised that his son was passed out at his home and thinks he robbed the Jolly Inn Monday night and he wants an officer to come get him. When questioned, he advised he did not need an ambulance for his son. When questioned, the caller said he himself had not been drinking. A few minutes later, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female subject of the Jolly Inn advising the Jolly Inn had been broken into. The East window had been broken and money was missing. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene and advised the subjects are on video. Deputies made contact with the possible suspect and after an investigation, the suspect was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for medical clearance. The suspect was arrested for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft and Bail Jumping.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday night at about 11:20, an off duty Ladysmith Police Officer advised he was following a Gold colored Impala on Highway 40 North of Island Lake, that was all over the road and driving approximately 80 mph. According to the police log, they were North bound on Highway 40 from the Chippewa/Rusk County line. The Officer advised they were on County Highway H from highway 40. After a few minutes they were still on Highway h West of Bennor Road and the subject was traveling up to 70 mph. At 11:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop of this vehicle on Reichel Road and County Highway H. After an investigation, a citation was given for speed and for no proof of insurance.

LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Tuesday afternoon, met with a male subject in the lobby of the LEC in reference to reporting a 59 year old male suspect was in possession of alcohol at Ladysmith Fresh Market. The suspect is currently restricted from entering liquor stores or consuming alcohol due to an open Rusk County Circuit Court Bond. The City Officer will refer the suspect to the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office for Felony Bail Jumping.

Elk Mound (WQOW) – A shed is a total loss after a fire broke out Wednesday morning near Elk Mound. According to Elk Mound Fire Chief Les Shafer, the fire started around 5:45 Wednesday morning inside a pole shed on 570th Avenue. That is just northwest of Elk Mound. Shafer told News 18 it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control. He said the damage is estimated at well over $50,000. There were a lot of valuables inside the shed, including one vehicle, according to Shafer. Elk Mound, Menomonie, Colfax and Chippewa Fire District responded to the call.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— Two people have been charged in Trempealeau County after a missing toddler from Eleva was found safe in North Dakota. Trempealeau County court records show 34-year-old Jessica Cleasby, the mother of the child, has been charged with interfere with custody- beyond visitation as a party to a crime. 52-year-old Jamey Cleasby, the uncle, has been charged with interfere with custody- beyond visitation as a party to a crime- repeater and felony bail jumping- repeater. The criminal complaint says Jessica was made aware during a hearing on Jan. 24, that the placement and care of her son, SJ, had been transferred to the Trempealeau County Department of Human Services. When officials were unable to locate Jessica or SJ, they filled a missing person report for SJ on Jan. 24. Law enforcement located the suspect’s vehicle at the Coachman Motel in Cooperstown, Griggs County, North Dakota. According to the complaint, when inside the motel room, Deputies of the Griggs County Sheriff’s Office say they found SJ and Jessica. They noted SJ’s diaper was heavily soiled, he did not have appropriate winter clothing and that neither Jessica nor Jamey had appropriate food for SJ.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin’s School of Veterinary Medicine will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial which highlights a dog that survived cancer. WeatherTech, which makes pet care products among other things, is paying for Sunday’s $6 million, 30-second ad. The star of the commercial is Scout, a golden retriever whose owner is WeatherTech founder and CEO David MacNeil. Scout was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer last summer that left him with no more than a month to live. The State Journal says MacNeil turned to the doctors at the school’s teaching hospital. The ad follows Scout’s road to recovery and asks for donations to the school.

(AP) – President Donald Trump is eager to show off a big policy win during his impeachment trial by signing into law a major rewrite of the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico. Trump made renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement a priority during his 2016 campaign. Trade experts say the impact will be a modest one as Canada and Mexico already represent the top two export markets for U.S. goods. But the pact Trump is signing Wednesday, along with a “phase one” agreement with China, dials down trade tensions that contributed to slowing economic growth globally.