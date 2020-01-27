RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-28-20

**CLOUDS LINGER ACROSS THE AREA, BUT A FEW PEEKS OF SUN CAN BE EXPECTED TODAY AND TOMORROW WITH THE RELATIVELY MILD WEATHER CONTINUING** Clouds will linger for the most part today but few breaks in the clouds may develop. High pressure will be centered up to our north but with no arctic connection. This same system will also help keep the clouds around with sinking air and the low level moisture being trapped near the surface. Another factor is the lack of any strong winds and weak jet stream flow through the region, keeping our weather pattern stagnant. The result will be a similar day on Wednesday with mostly cloudy and afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s. Later this week a few weak disturbances are forecast to drop down from the northwest. Moisture will be limited but a little more drizzle or a few flurries may be around the area on Thursday. A front will then be arriving sometime on Friday, bringing a better chance to see a few snow showers. Temperatures these days will be slowly rising back into the 30’s.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is raising a broad-based attack on the impeachment case against him even as it mostly brushes past allegations in a new book that could undercut a key defense argument at his Senate trial. Former national security adviser John Bolton writes in a manuscript that Trump wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it committed to helping with investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden. That assertion matters because Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly insisted that he never tied the suspension of security aid to political investigations. The revelation clouded White House hopes for a swift end to the impeachment trial, as Democrats demanded witnesses and some Republicans expressed openness to the idea. It also distracted from hours of arguments Monday from Trump’s lawyers, who declared anew that no witness has testified to direct knowledge that Trump’s delivery of aid was contingent on investigations into Democrats. Bolton appeared poised to say exactly that if summoned by the Senate.

MADISON (WKOW) – Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Madison could be the first time ever a sitting president or vice president holds an event inside the state Capitol building according to sources. Officials with Wisconsin’s Capitol Police said according to their records Pence’s visit marks the first time someone from a current administration delivers remarks inside the statehouse. Pence is expected to speak at an event celebrating Wisconsin’s school choice program. It will occur just steps away from the office of Governor Tony Evers. The school choice program allows children to attend private or religious schools through state scholarships. Political science professor Dr. Maurice Sheppard from Madison College said Pence’s visit to Madison is “unusual” as Republicans rarely visit cities that are considered to be Democratic strongholds. “It doesn’t matter where the votes come from even in the most liberal of places, like Madison or even Milwaukee, there are still votes to be had there,” said Sheppard. The event comes exactly two weeks after Pence attended a rally for President Donald Trump in Milwaukee. His visit is also significant as both parties plan to make Wisconsin a priority this year after Trump beat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. “I think Republicans are doing the smart thing by getting an early jump and Democrats are at a disadvantage because they don’t have their nominee yet,” said Sheppard. Democratic candidates running for president have yet to visit the state this year. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are in Washington D.C. for the impeachment trial while others are campaigning in Iowa ahead of that state’s caucuses. Sheppard said Democrats will get their advantage in the coming months as the primary election nears and as the Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee this summer.

TREMPEALEAU CO (WEAU) – Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 53 year old Theodore Miland has been identified as the driver that died in the crash earlier Monday. One person died after a crash between a dump truck and a car in Trempealeau County. The Eleva Fire Department says one person was killed in the crash on highway 93 at Knutson Valley Road just before 7 AM. That location is between Eleva and Independence. The crash is still under investigation.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A Taylor County man faces charges, accused in a drunk driving hit and run case in Eau Claire. Witnesses said Marshall Matson hit a car outside Clancy’s Bar multiple times on Saturday night and then took off. When police found him, the officer said it appeared Matson was having trouble staying conscious behind the wheel. When the officer tried to pull him over, Matson allegedly sped off. Police had to call off the chase more than once because of the high speeds and amount of people and other vehicles in the area. Matson was eventually arrested after crashing into a snowbank a while later. Police said he appeared to be too intoxicated to open the car door. They had to cut off his seat belt to get him out. A breathalyzer came back with a reading of 0.168, more than two times the legal limit to drive. Matson is free on a $2,500 signature bond. He returns to court in March.

IOLA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) — One person is in custody after a murder in Iola. The Waupaca County District Attorney tells WLUK-TV that Tyler J. Knutson is expected to be charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He’s due in court Monday. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to S. Main Street around 8 p.m. Saturday for a man, on the ground, struggling to breathe. The man, who hasn’t been identified, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. During the investigation, officers learned the victim was a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado that had left a bar in Iola. That pickup almost hit a passing Ford F-150 that Knutson was a passenger in. The driver of the Silverado started following the F-150. In the criminal complaint, both drivers admit to driving aggressively. The driver of the Ford pulled into a driveway on S. Main Street and the driver of the Silverado pulled into an adjacent driveway. Both drivers got out and started yelling at each other. Knutson and victim also got out. Knutson told officers that the victim told him his girlfriend needed to learn how to drive. Knutson told the victim he was trespassing on private property. Court documents reveal they started pushing each other and both of them fell. There was a fight on the driveway and Knutson ended up taking out a knife, opening the blade and ‘poking’ the victim. Knutson then went into the house and the victim collapsed at the end of the driveway. An autopsy shows the victim died of a stab wound to the neck. Knutson was arrested. The driver of the Silverado was also taken into custody for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.