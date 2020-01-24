RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-27-20

**A MOSTLY DRY AND RELATIVELY MILD FINISH TO JANUARY THIS WEEK** Cloudy and milder weather will start the last week of January. Highs will reach the low and mid 30s. This week last year was the start of a dramatic shift into significant winter weather, first with bitter cold, followed by frequent snow. We have neither of these in the forecast for these final days of the month. As we have seen many times since mid-December, the polar branch of the jet stream is well to the north in Canada. Our flow is coming from the west and northwest, but not tapping into any of this arctic air. Weather systems sliding in from the west will remain weak over the next several days, limiting precipitation chances as well. Monday will be another overcast day with low level moisture likely remaining in place. Daytime highs may rise a few more degrees, into the low 30’s. A high pressure system will be sliding across Southern Canada into the mid-week, tracking to our north by Tuesday. Northerly flow may help to drain slightly colder air down into the state, while remaining mostly cloudy. Tuesday should see daytime highs in the upper 20’s.

RUSK COUNTY – It was a busy weekend for Rusk County authorities. Friday night at about 11:30, while on patrol and monitoring radio traffic, a City Officer heard a County deputy requesting dispatch to conduct a records check on Orville Baker Jr., 48. According to the report, dispatch advised Baker had an active child support warrant from LCO. The County deputy advised dispatch that Baker was walking across the parking lot at Kwik Trip and requested assistance from a nearby unit. The City Officer was in the area and made contact with Baker on Miner Avenue West. Baker was arrested for the child support warrant and transported to jail without incident.

LADYSMITH – Saturday morning at about 3:30, while on patrol a City Officer observed two vehicles parked in the driveway of a residence on East 8th Street South, Ladysmith, and lights on inside the residence. The Officer knew Kalin Croenne, 23, was not to have visitors inside her residence through probation. The Officer notified dispatch officers would be attempting contact at the residence. The Officer could hear multiple subjects talking inside the residence. After further investigation, Officers found multiple subjects inside the residence. Multiple subjects were arrested. Kalin Croenne and Suzin Croenne, 22 were arrested for Probation/Parole violation. Justin K. Luke, 34, was arrested for Bail Jumping, misdemeanor. Eric L. Mundo, 49, was taken into custody for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Probation/Parole violation.

LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer received an anonymous complaint Saturday afternoon from a person concerned that a female has been using Meth and she has a 10 year old son in the residence on East 2nd Street South. According to the report, the person requested a welfare check. The Officer met with the female subject and she admitted about a month ago she used Meth but is not using now. The Officer did not observed any physical signs of Meth use. The subjects boyfriend Adam Libbey, 36, was present in the residence and was arrested for a Municipal Warrant. Libbey was transported to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH – Sunday afternoon shortly before 3 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call requesting the fire department for a possible electrical fire at Mcdonald’s. City Police, The Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. According to the report, a City Officer advised the fire had been extinguished, workers used an extinguisher. Everyone had been evacuated. No other information was available.

LADYSMITH – A City Officer was dispatched at about 8 PM Saturday to a residence on Worden Avenue East to speak with a subject about her trailer being stolen. The subject described the trailer as an 4×8 tiltable snowmobile trailer with no side rails. Trailer was Aluminum/Silver in color and had Blue lettering on the sides. The complainant advised she saw the trailer 2 days ago where she left it next to her apartment building. She gave no one permission to take it.

TREMPEALEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) – One person has died after a crash between a dump truck and a car in Trempealeau County. The Eleva Fire Department says one person was killed in the crash on Highway 93 at Knutson Valley Road just before 7 a.m. That location is between Eleva and Independence. The DOT says Highway 93 is closed in both directions there while the investigation continues.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an executive order creating a nonpartisan commission to draw new legislative maps next year for the Legislature to consider, a move Republicans have rejected as a sham. Evers was joined by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Democratic lawmakers and other supporters of redistricting reform for the signing at his Capitol office on Monday. Evers supports taking the power to redistrict away from the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans. But creating the commission does not take the constitutional duty to draw maps away from the Legislature.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU)— Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates are scheduled to speak at the University of Wisconsin- Stout on Monday, Feb. 3, two weeks before the spring primary. The forum will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. in Sorensen Hall, room 205. Ed Fallon and Daniel Kelly will be having a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. in the Sorensen Hall atrium and the third candidate, Jill Karofsky, will participate by video. The event is free and open to the public.