RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-24-20

**FLURRIES AND LIGHT SNOW LINGERS THROUGH FRIDAY AS THE OVERALL PATTERN REMAINS THE SAME** The low pressure system responsible for our recent snowfall is going to stay in the area for a couple of days, slowly drifting south and east. So while the worst of the precipitation is out of the way, clouds and light snow will be possible through Friday and into the weekend. As mentioned previously, the low level moisture will linger today with a slight chance for some light snow in Eau Claire, with chances being a bit higher further south and east. Like Thursday however, impacts will be pretty minimal overall. Drier weather will finally begin to work into the region on Sunday as this low pressure system drifts further to the east. Despite this overall drier air, clouds are still expected to dominate with little sunshine overall. On the flip side, temperatures will be quite mild, reaching the mid 30’s through this stretch.

RUSK COUNTY – We have more information from the accident Wednesday afternoon on Highway 8 East of Bruce. At about 4 PM Wednesday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a two vehicle accident on Highway 8 a few miles East of Bruce. According to the police log, Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith, Bruce and Sheldon ambulances, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Ladysmith and Bruce Fire Departments responded to the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol handles the crash report. According to there report, a vehicle driven by Nicholas Ladue, 25 of Ladysmith, was West bound on Highway 8 traveling about 50 miles per hour to work in Bruce. Ladue reportedly went to pass a vehicle and while passing saw an uncoming vehicle that was East bound. When Ladue went back into the West bound lane he lost control, slid and struck a vehicle being driven by Kevin Keith, 63 of Indianapolis, IND. Kevin Keith, along with his passengers, Carol Keith, 68 of Indianapolis, Ursella keith, 87 of Bruce and Rodney Keith, 88 of Bruce, were all transported by ambulance to MMC-Ladysmith with unknown injuries. Nicholas Ladue was transported by ambulance to Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake with serious injuries. Highway 8 was closed to traffic for about two hours from the accident.

RUSK COUNTY – Thursday morning at about 11:30, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence on Ellingson Avenue in Hawkins. According to the police log, contact was made with the subject and after an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. The inmate was very intoxicated and could barely stand. The subject was taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw. The subject was then transported back to the Rusk County jail.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:40 Thursday night, received a report of a vehicle rolled over onto its roof on Highway 40 and Amacoy Lake Road, South of Bruce. According to the report, the driver called advising he was the only occupant and there were no injuries. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, a warrant was confirmed on the driver of the vehicle. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

BLOOMER (WEAU) – Every January, the best rope jumpers from around the country head to Bloomer. Students in grades 1-8 will be competing in the rope jump competition this weekend. Hundreds of the top rope jumpers have been preparing all year to compete in Bloomer this Saturday to compete. Many schools around the country host their own contest to sent the winners onto Bloomer. And some of those that are competing this weekend are from the area. The rope jump contest is this Saturday, at the Bloomer High School. The preliminary round begins at 10 AM and the finals start at 3 PM. Tickets to the event are $5.