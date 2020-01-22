RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-23-20

**SOME LIGHT SNOW AND FLURRIES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY** 4.4″ officially fell at the airport yesterday. The roads will be snow covered and slippery. With temperatures on the mild side and going above freezing today, expect a slushy afternoon.. Temperatures will peak around 34 degrees once again, but precipitation will remain mainly in the form of light snow across the Eau Claire area. . Low level moisture will linger into Friday and this keeps spotty light snow in the forecast, but like Thursday, impacts should be pretty minimal overall. It will finally dry out and the milder weather will continue through this upcoming weekend as any cold air remains trapped well to our north. Unfortunately, cloudy skies will be the dominant form of weather too. Don’t expect much change in forecast highs and lows as we stay several degrees above average for the later stages of January.

RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM, the Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call advising of a two vehicle accident on Highway 8 a few miles East of Bruce. According to the police log, Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith, Bruce and Sheldon ambulances, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Ladysmith and Bruce Fire Departments responded to the scene. A Rusk County deputy advised there were three injured and there was road blockage. Life link helicopters were requested but both Marshfield and Eau Claire rejected flying and Life link advised no helicopters can fly. One ambulance was enroute to MMC-Ladysmith with one critical patient. A second ambulance headed West with a patient to be intercepted by the LMC ambulance. Highway 8 was opened to traffic shortly before 6 PM. The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the crash report. The State Patrol advised that there was no report or more information available at this time.

LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer at 11 AM Wednesday, responded to Walmart for a theft complaint. After an investigation, a suspect, Justin K. Luke, 34, was located at a residence on East 6th Street South, Ladysmith. The suspect was found to be on bond through Rusk County Circuit Court and is not to have contact with a female subject or her residence. Luke was arrested for bail jumping and transported to the Rusk County jail.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)— Eau Claire Police Officers were dispatched for a domestic argument Thursday morning at 4 a.m. One person was taken into custody at 8 a.m. Eau Claire Public Information Officer, Bridget Coit, says officers reported to the 2100 block of Sherman Creek Road for an argument between a male and a female. The male displayed a gun but did not threaten anyone. All people involved in this case are safe. Coit says neighbors were contacted and asked to shelter in place. ECPD also contacted student transit for the morning bus routes for neighborhood children. Officials believe alcohol was involved. The case is still under investigation.

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are preparing for a second day of arguments. Trump was busy himself, returning from an international business conference but finding time to send 120-plus tweets that included trial commentary and criticism. At times many senators left their seats and headed to nearby cloak rooms or stood in the back or openly yawned. At one point, more than 10 senators’ seats were empty. Senators are done with many of the quaint rules that are making them miserable during the impeachment trial. Many are pacing the chamber, walking out during arguments, napping and openly scoffing. Bans on that behavior are designed to keep their attention on the grave and rare business of deciding whether to remove a president from office. But they’re getting little sleep, and they’ve heard the story of Trump’s pressure on Ukraine before. The ban on cellphones on the Senate floor is one rule they haven’t apparently flouted, though they often appear to be leaving the floor for a moment with their devices.

Eau Claire (WQOW)- John Garske, business owner and veteran, officially announced his run for the 3rd Congressional District seat during a campaign event in Eau Claire Wednesday. Garske is a vocational rehabilitation counselor and business owner in Eau Claire. He also served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot for 20 years. He said he supports term limits, a balanced budget amendment and wants to address issues within the VA. “I am not a career politician,” Garske said. “I have never taken money from pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, or any other interest group. I’m just a regular guy from Wisconsin, and I’m getting sick of what the career politicians are doing in D.C.” Garske faces a tough opponent: Representative Ron Kind. The Democrat has held the congressional seat since 1997.

Madison (WQOW) – The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill aimed at addressing a shortage of dentists in rural areas. The bill, which passed 95-2, would fund a scholarship program for dentists. Those receiving the scholarship would have to commit to working in an underserved area up to six years after graduation. The bill has yet to receive a vote in the Senate.