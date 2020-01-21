RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-22-20

Even though surface temperatures will continue to slowly rise through the day, the atmosphere will cool enough to allow for primarily a wet snow event this afternoon. This forecast carries plenty of uncertainly with respect to how much snow may accumulate, and in part has to do with how much mixing occurs and how long does it last. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to rise a few degrees above freezing while wet snow falls, and as it looks now, bringing a few inches by later in the day. The snow should continue for a time into tonight, leading to a total accumulation of 2-4″ by early Thursday morning. This will all occur out ahead of a front to our west, while a wave of low pressure forms further to the south. This system will track to the southeast on Thursday, still bringing light precipitation to the state. We can expect additional light accumulations of snow and possibly some mixed precipitation as we don’t drop much below freezing at night and return to the mid and even upper 30’s during the day. What falls should be pretty light and with the milder air, accumulations should be minimal. Low level moisture will linger into Friday and this keeps spotty light snow and rain in the forecast, but like Thursday, impacts should be pretty minimal overall. It will finally dry out and the milder weather will continue through this upcoming weekend as any cold air remains trapped well to our north. Don’t expect much change in forecast highs and lows as we stay several degrees above average for the later stages of January.

(WAOW) – A Silver Alert is still out for Norbert Anthony “Tony” Dantzman who went missing August 30, 2019 in Winter. Since then, his family has spent countless hours trying to find him. It’s been 100 years since the Dantzman’s bought their farm in Winter. He was visiting from Crescent City, CA., where he lives with one of his children to celebrate the milestone. While in Winter, they stayed at the Northern Lights Motel. That’s where he was last seen on motel security cameras. Tony’s granddaughter, Kasey Downey, is hoping and working to find him. With his dementia, she said, he might not remember things about his immediate past, he’s still very friendly and boisterous and always joked about finding a wife so maybe he wheeled his way into a little lady’s home and we just need to keep his photo out there. They’ve sent 30,000 missing persons postcards to homes and businesses on major roads out of Winter. The family has spent about $15,000 on those postcards. But if money were no option, Kasey said, they would have sent them to every person in the state.

RUSK COUNTY – This (Wednesday) morning at about 12:15, a Rusk County deputy assisted a motorist on Highway 40 near Bruce with there vehicle in the ditch. According to the report, the deputy was out with a male subject for field sobriety. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody for OWI and was transported to the LEC. The deputy advised the PBT was .14. The subjects vehicle was in the snow bank and off the roadway.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is claiming he wants top aides to testify in his Senate impeachment trial, but he qualifies that by suggesting there are “national security” concerns about allowing their testimony. Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday at a global economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. Senate Republicans have for now blocked Democratic motions to immediately call witnesses and subpoena documents. On Tuesday, the Senate approved rules for Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment. Democrats failed to persuade Republicans to agree to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses, though those matters can be revisited later. Chief Justice John Roberts drew little attention to himself while presiding at his first impeachment trial. But just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, as tempers on the Senate floor had started to wear thin, he reminded everyone who was in charge. A particularly tense exchange had passed between House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and President Donald Trump’s lawyers. Roberts told those in the chamber that it was an appropriate moment for him to admonish the Democratic House managers and the Republican president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they were addressing “the world’s greatest deliberative body.”

RUSK COUNTY – The Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual meeting will be this Thursday, January 23 at the Tee-away golf and Grill in Ladysmith. The Social will be from 5:30 to 6 PM with the dinner at 6 PM. At 7 PM will be the Annual Meeting and Election of Directors. The following candidates are running for a seat on the Chamber Board. Bonny Smith who is the Dean of Students and the Director of Residential Life and Summer Programs at North Cedar Academy in Ladysmith. Heidi Jo Sovacool, who is the owner of Offering Hope Therapies. Steve Berg, who is the proprietor of Berg’s Collision and Detail in Ladysmith. Guest speakers will be Mayor Al Christiansen, Andy Albarado, the Rusk County Administrative Coordinator/Economic Development, and Jim Anderson, General Manager / CEO of Jump River Electric Cooperative, INC.