RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-21-20

High pressure will keep our weather mostly clear and dry Tuesday, with increasing south and southwest breezes. The sunshine will lead to the return of at least average temperatures with widespread highs in the low 20’s. Clouds will then be increasing tonight as the next front moves closer to us from the Plains. This will be drawing some moisture northward but it should be limited in scope. As this occurs, milder air will also be arriving and we will be rising back into the 30’s on Wednesday. As moisture arrives, this should be primarily a wet snow event and may lead to an inch or two of accumulation through the day. The front will be slow to move east into Thursday but much of the precipitation should also be sliding to our east. We may still see some light snow and possibly rain as temperatures remain in the milder 30’s to near 40.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to unfold at the Capitol in a contentious proceeding to render judgment on his actions. On the eve of the trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a condensed, two-day calendar for each side’s opening arguments. The rules package will be one of the first orders of business when senators convene about midday Tuesday. Trump’s lawyers are seeking swift acquittal, but Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer calls McConnell’s plan “a national disgrace.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that McConnell’s plan “for a dark of night impeachment trial confirms what the American people have seen since Day One: the Senate GOP Leader has chosen a cover-up for the President, rather than honor his oath to the Constitution.” Legal filings to the Senate have laid out the arguments that will be made in the trial, where Trump faces allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats and Republicans disagree on whether the president’s conduct amounts to an impeachable offense and whether the allegations are sufficient to prove he is guilty. Democrats say Trump abused his power by urging the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden while withholding military aid to the country. Trump’s lawyers contend there’s no evidence beyond hearsay that the president conditioned the release of aid on Ukraine agreeing to an investigation.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday afternoon at about 2:30, Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy responded to a residence on Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith on a report that Tommy L. Robinson, 47 was out of control. Upon arrival, Robinson was found outside of the residence and began running away. Robinson was taken into custody at taser point. A City Officer initially noted that Robinson smelled strongly of intoxicants. While attempting to search Robinson, he began to resist and hat to be forcibly searched from the ground. Robinson was transported to the Rusk County jail where he continued to be resistive and made comments of wanting to fight. He was arrested and booked on charges of Domestic Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and two counts of Bail-Jumping.

Dunn County (WQOW) – We are learning new disturbing details about an alleged homicide in Dunn County last week. According to investigators, a Colfax man says he killed his father with a 2×4 piece of lumber. Gary Styer, 51, of rural Colfax is charged with 1st degree intentional homicide in his father’s death. According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday morning, Styer went into his father’s bedroom during the early-morning hours of January 15 while his dad was still asleep. Styer said he walked up to his dad’s bed and began to strike him in the head and torso with the 2×4. Later that day, Styer went to Eau Claire where he met with someone at the library and told them his father may or may not be alive. When authorities got to the home in rural Colfax they initially thought Gary Styer’s father Edward, 78, had been shot in the head because of the severity of the injuries. An autopsy showed multiple blunt force injuries including contusions, lacerations, broken bones in the face, skull fractures, hemorrhaging and vertebrae fractures. Styer told authorities he killed his dad because of years of emotional and physical abuse he suffered when he was a child. Styer added his father’s comments about not having a job only reinforced his feelings. Styer is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. He is making his initial appearance in Dunn County Court on Tuesday afternoon.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would allow University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers to request hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover missing Wisconsin soldiers’ remains. The bill would allow the UW-Madison Missing-In-Action Recovery and Identification Project to ask the state to release $360,000 over the next two fiscal years to fund searches for Wisconsin soldiers missing around the world. The project’s founder says about 1,500 Wisconsin soldiers have disappeared in action since World War II. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Tuesday.