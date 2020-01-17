WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-20-20

Arctic high pressure is anchored to our west and will stay there through today. Prevailing northwest flow will likely keep skies mostly cloudy today, but we should see some sun at times. Highs will top in the low 20s.. The high will then move east, to our south and then into the Ohio Valley by Tuesday. Some clearing will set us up for a chilly start Wednesday but temperatures will then be rising with strengthening southwest flow. Tuesday should give us a good chance to finally see some sunny weather again. It will be breezy as temperatures climb back to the mid 20s. As we saw many times in December and even this month, the jet stream will split, returning to a more west to east orientation through the end of the week, shifting arctic air back into Canada with a storm track to our south. A weak front will be draped through the Plains moving east, while some moisture returns from the south. This will bring clouds back and the chance for some light precipitation Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to rise, getting back into the milder 30’s and even low 40s both of these days and allowing for chances of both snow and rain. Amounts look to be pretty light overall. By Friday a low pressure system will be advancing up from the south, and depending on the track, may bring more snow and mixed precipitation to the state. For now it looks to remain mostly south for us, but we will have to keep an eye on it. The weekend looks drier as temperatures remain above average.

RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday morning shortly after 10 AM, a Burglary complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a female subject reported that her residence on Ellingson Avenue was broken into sometime Thursday night or Friday morning. Her kitchen window was broken. Pictures were taken, bottles of alcohol and cash was reported stolen. The complainant advised she suspected a male suspect. A Rusk County deputy advised a consent for a search of his residence was given. No bottles of alcohol or cash were found. The complainant was advised no arrest would be made with no proof that the suspect was involved in the incident.

Friday afternoon just after 5 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a male subject advising he was going to rob the Tony Depot again, .because he wants to come back to jail. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, in speaking with the subject, he advised he does not have any weapons and wants to come back to jail. The subject was detained and taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A theft complaint was reported Sunday afternoon to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a male subject reported that 3 vehicle batteries were stolen from his property on Port Arthur Road. One was taken from his garage, one from his vehicle and one from a tool bench. One of the batteries was distinctive with the word Foster on it. There was no forced entry and no known suspects. The theft may have occurred in the past three weeks. No other information was available.

LADYSMITH – While on patrol Sunday morning just before 6 AM, a Ladysmith Officer observed Donna J. Lehr, 45, operating a motor vehicle. A DOT records check was conducted on Lehr and she was found to be OAS. The Officer initiated a traffic stop on Lehr and made contact with her. After further investigation, Lehr was found to have an active felony bond stating not to operate a motor vehicle with out a valid drivers license. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say the man who was fatally shot at a Madison apartment over the weekend was apparently targeted by the person who killed him. Police said Sunday no motive or suspect have been identified. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday identified the victim as 20-year-old Antonio Stidhum, of Chicago, Illinois. The State Journal says officers went to the scene Saturday afternoon after someone in the apartment building reported gunshots. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds. He says the primary tenant of the apartment where the fatal shooting took place, a woman, has been cooperating with police.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will resume this week and may start with a fight over the ground rules. By then, both sides will have submitted briefs. And four Democratic presidential candidates will have been forced back to Washington from the early nominating states to join every other senator in silence on the Senate floor. Trump’s lawyers on Sunday previewed their impeachment defense with the questionable assertion that the charges against him are invalid, adopting a position rejected by Democrats as “nonsense.” Democrats say Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress over his pressure on Ukraine for political help. The Republican president denies doing anything wrong.