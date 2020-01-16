RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-17-20

**WINTER STORM WARNING THIS AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY. WINTER WX ADVISORY FOR LA CROSSE COUNTY AND SOUTH** **SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM IMPACTS WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING** Temperatures should rise steadily this afternoon into the low 20s. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy to start off the day.. A winter storm will be developing as energy exits the Rockies and moves into the Plains during the morning as well. Initially two low pressure systems will develop, accompanied by a strong and rather deep upper level trough that will help to energize the system, while tapping moisture from the south. This will all progress eastward, eventually organizing into one storm center as it approaches from the southwest and eventually into the Great Lakes Region. The first snowflakes will begin to fall in Western Wisconsin by the mid afternoon. Breezes will start to increase from the southeast and east while the snow picks up in intensity rather quickly. Snowfall will become heavy at times, making for difficult travel conditions by the evening commute and through the night. Daytime highs will be in the low 20’s while temperatures remain steady overnight. This will keep it mainly a lighter, powdery snow that will be easy to blow and drift in the wind. The snow should continue almost non-stop through the night and into early Saturday morning.

BLIZZARD WARNINGS have been issued along the border of western Minnesota and both North and South Dakota. Very strong winds Saturday are expected to cause whiteout conditions and large drifts. Travel will be nearly impossible on Saturday in the orange highlighted counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for all Chippewa Valley counties from Friday Jan. 17th at 2 pm until Saturday Jan 18th. at 6 pm. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for central, eastern, and southern Wisconsin where they may see a brief period of warmer temperatures leading to a wintry mix and some icing.

RUSK COUNTY (WEAU) – A Rusk County man has been charged in court for an OWI offense and officials found two children in the car at the time. Court documents show 40 year-old Richard Rapp of Tony has been changed with second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration-first offense with a minor child in the vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-first offense with a minor child in the vehicle. A Rusk County criminal complaint says on January 1, officials responded to a report of a vehicle driving in and out of a ditch in the township of Flambeau. Officials also noted there was a passenger who was around 10 years old and a second child in the vehicle that appeared to be five years old. Deputies say they asked Rapp how much he had to drink that day and he responded with “too much”. Rapp is due back in court on February 18.

RUSK COUNTY – Thursday night at about 10:40, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 and old 8 road. According to the report, the deputy conducted a field sobriety test. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody. The subject was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for a legal blood draw. The subject was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) — Three teens accused of making a threat that prompted the Marshfield School District to release high school students on Dec. 17 are scheduled to learn Friday if their cases will head to trial. Online court records show the teens will enter pleas to their charges. Bradley Hendrickson, 18, Gage Plechaty, also 18 and Jared Roggenbauer, 17 are charged with making terrorist threats or being a party to the crime of making terrorist threats. Investigators said just before 11 a.m. that morning, School Resource Officer Matt Berres was approached by Roggenbauer who said he saw a threatening message in a bathroom stall. According to the criminal complaint, Roggenbauer showed Officer Berres a photo of the message which indicted a bomb would go off at 1 p.m. Investigators said surveillance of the entrance to the bathroom showed Plechaty and Hendrickson enter at 10:03 a.m. and exit a minute later. The two entered the bathroom again at 10:25 a.m. and exited at 10:38 am. Roggenbauer then entered at 10:42 a.m. and left at 10:49 a.m. Prosecutors said on Dec. 18 Roggenbauer admitted to writing the threat with the encouragement of Plechaty and Hendrickson.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) — Wausau Police said a suspect is dead Thursday after an officer involved shooting on around N. 12th Avenue and Arctic Lane. Police and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department responded to what they called an “active situation” in that area. As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday the scene was stabilized and there is no threat to the public. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to lead the investigation. The Wausau Police Department has said no more information will be released until Friday while the investigation continues.