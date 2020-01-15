RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-16-20

**WINTER STORM WATCH FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY** Today will bring the return of sunny weather, but it will be very cold. Despite the sun, temperatures will struggle, likely only making it into the single digits. As the center of high pressure moves overhead, winds will thankfully be light, limiting chill values through the afternoon. Tonight will start off clear and with still fairly light winds, temperatures will again dip below zero, but they should level off as clouds begin to increase from the west. A winter storm is forecast to develop as energy exits the Rockies and moves into the Plains Friday morning. Initially two low pressure systems will develop, accompanied by a strong and rather deep upper level trough that will help to energize the system, while tapping moisture from the south. This will all slide east, eventually organizing into one storm center as it moves to our south and eventually into the Great Lakes over the weekend. Clouds will thicken Friday morning as snow begins to advance on the Twin Cities by mid/late morning and Western Wisconsin by early afternoon. Breezes will start to increase from the southeast and east while the snow picks up. Some of this will turn heavy at times, likely making for difficult travel conditions by the evening commute and through the night. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 20’s while temperatures won’t really drop off at night. This will keep it mainly a lighter, powdery snow that will be easy to blow and drift. The snow should continue almost non-stop through the night and into early Saturday morning. On the current expected track, the low will start to strengthen just to our south and east as it begins to move away through the morning. Steady, accumulating snow should be in the process of tapering to flurries by late morning and into the early afternoon. At this time, accumulations for much of our area look to be in the 5-8″ range, possibly even a bit more for some locations, while far southern counties may also have to deal with a bit of mixed precipitation. Temperatures will remain in the 20’s but then will start to fall as the storm moves further away. This will also stir up north and northwest winds that may be in the 20-25 mph range with gusts of 30-35 mph possible through the night. Keep in mind, even though the snow may be tapering off during the day, blowing and drifting will be a problem right into the night, keeping roads snow covered and dangerous.

RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint. According to the report, a 911 call from Northwoods Convienence store requested a deputy for a male subject who tried stealing a bottle of alcohol from them. The male was at the store. After an investigation, citations were issued for retail theft and trespassing to the subject. The suspect was aware he was not allowed on the property. The suspect was advised he will got to jail for trespassing next time he enters the store. The suspect advised he will not come back.

Rusk county deputies Wednesday afternoon, served a warrant at a residence on Ingram Street, Glen Flora. After an investigation,a subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A second subject was taken into custody for a probation hold and transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. — (WEAU) A death investigation is underway in Dunn County. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a residence in Colfax Township around 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Inside the residence, they found a dead man, and the death appears to be suspicious. The victim’s name has not been released. Deputies say they have identified a person of interest in this case, and are in contact with them. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. This is a developing story, and we will continue to bring you the latest details we get them.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature’s finance committee are set to consider whether to release more money to continue a study on high-capacity wells’ impact on central Wisconsin’s groundwater. The GOP passed a bill in 2017 that requires the state Department of Natural Resources study effects in Waushara, Adams, Portage and Wood counties. The DNR began the study in 2018 and has asked the finance committee to release another $487,300 from the state’s environmental fund to continue the work. The fund is built largely from fees Wisconsin landfills pay the state for each ton of solid waste deposited in their facilities.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say new DNA testing shows an unidentified man found in southern Wisconsin in 1993 may have ties to an American Indian tribe in South Carolina and to people in Mexico. Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patricia Hall has been working to identify the man whose decomposed body was found near the Illinois state line. The man’s death was initially classified as a homicide but more recently was reclassified as undetermined. The Kenosha News says new clues from the nonprofit database DNA Doe Project have linked the man to the Catawba Indian Tribe in South Carolina and to people living near Sonora, Mexico. Hall has contacted a coroner’s office where the reservation is located

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)– The Innovation Square Committee has finalized its farm exhibits for 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) in Eau Claire County, July 21-23. Five Eau Claire area farms representing the wide diversity of farming in Western Wisconsin, including Apple, Kidney Bean, Dairy, Greens, Horseradish and Salmon production, will exhibit in this year’s Innovation Square at the center of the Huntsinger Farms, this year’s host farm. “The Chippewa Valley area is a truly diverse agricultural area, with deep roots and a proud heritage of innovation and ingenuity across its many different farms,” said Andy Ferguson, co-owner of Ferguson’s Orchards, and chair of WFTD 2020’s Innovation Square Committee. “Farmers and the general public alike will be amazed at the presentations our five exhibitors are putting on for Farm Technology Days.” The five 2020 Innovation Square Exhibitors are: • Chippewa Valley Bean Company, the largest kidney bean grower and processor in the world, on the leading edge of nutrition trends providing an efficient plant-based protein; • Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the Midwest’s largest commercial apple growers with 250,000 apple trees, and Western Wisconsin’s premier fall ‘agritourism’ destination with apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, wagon rides, and more. • Penterman Farm, a 350-cow dairy farm, home of Marieke Gouda, an international awardwinning cheese company that uses farm-fresh milk from its Brown Swiss and Holstein herd to create farm-fresh, raw-milk cheese every day; • Silver Spring Foods, owned by Huntsinger Farms, the host farm for WFTD 2020, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish; and, • Superior Fresh, the largest aquaponic farm in the world, specializes in organic leafy greens, and Atlantic salmon and Steelhead, as well as regenerative agriculture to restore the environment on its land. Superior Fresh grows its organic greens year-round, providing Wisconsin and neighboring states fresh, locally grown lettuces throughout the year, regardless of weather.