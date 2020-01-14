RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-15-20

Wednesday started quiet with temperatures in the teens but they will quickly climb into the 20’s as our next round of snow develops. Light snow is expected from mid-morning until mid-afternoon Wednesday. Winter weather advisories have been issued both north of the Chippewa Valley for snow accumulations above 3” and south due to freezing drizzle and light snow set to make things slippery. Here in the valley we’ll see anywhere from 1/2” to 1” or so of snow. Highway 8 residents may see totals closer to 2-3” as stronger bands of snow move across northern Wisconsin. This system will then draw in some bitterly cold temperatures for Thursday. Lows will sit near or below zero with wind chills from -10 to -20 early. Highs will sit just above zero Thursday afternoon. Then, a winter storm is set dump heavy snow across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region. The initial trend of this storm has snowfall arriving mid-morning Friday with the heaviest snow falling overnight Friday into Saturday. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow and visibility will be greatly reduced. Travel will be hazardous and difficult. There is good agreement in models that over 6 inches of snowfall will be possible. There will be many updates over the next 48 hours and snowfall forecasts will be adjusted within that time.

Washington (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. They include Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York, who led the House impeachment probe. Other managers include Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Val Demings of Florida, House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren of California, Sylvia Garcia of Texas and Jason Crow of Colorado. Pelosi made the announcement Wednesday morning, hours before the House was expected to vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial. Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Principal at the Flambeau High School. According to the report, the Principal advised that a Rusk County deputy was needed to speak with a student regarding racial speech and potential Disorderly Conduct. After an investigation, a student was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct. The parents were to be notified.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are slated to try to override Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill that would make it easier to become a nurse’s aide in the state. Wisconsin law requires nurses’ aides receive at least 120 hours of training. Federal regulations set the minimum at 75 hours. The bill would have prohibited state health officials from requiring more than 75 hours, saving aides 45 hours’ worth of training. Evers vetoed the bill in November, saying he objects to less training for caregivers. Assembly Republicans plan to try an override Wednesday but they appear to be three votes short.