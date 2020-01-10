RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-13-20

The day will feature clouds and some sunshine at times while it turns a bit milder. Afternoon temperatures will be rising back close to freezing. The next low pressure system will be quickly exiting the Rockies, tracking through the Northern Plains. The low will then turn up to the Northeast, crossing into Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin by Tuesday morning. Another batch of precipitation is forecast to develop and slide through tonight, initially this may include a little wintry mix, but a quick change to all snow will follow. Accumulations of another inch or two will be possible, with a few snow showers possibly lingering into early Tuesday morning. This will be a wetter snow as temperatures remain in the upper 20’s at night and rise into the 30’s during the day Tuesday. Clouds may give way to some sun the rest of the day as it turns breezy.

RUSK COUNTY – It was a fairly quiet weekend in Rusk County. Sunday evening just after 7 PM, a subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole bottles of booze from a location on Highway 8, Glen Flora. According to the report, the complainant knows where the suspect is, but doesn’t know his name. Rusk County deputies and a Ladysmith Officer attempted to locate the suspects at locations on Townline road, East 4th Street and Pederson Avenue West. No other information was available.

The Ladysmith Fire Department answered a call Sunday at 4:40 PM to a garage fire at W8373 Sillman Road in the township of Flambeau, Ladysmith. According to a report from the Ladysmith Fire Department, a smoker unit caught fire in the 3 car detached garage owned by Rob Novak. There was reportedly moderate damage to the detached garage from the fire. The owners were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. Ladysmith EMS was also called to the fire. Ladysmith firemen were on the scene for about 90 minutes.

MILWAUKEE – Authorities say an elk was found dead in northern Wisconsin after it ate corn put out by a landowner in a misguided attempt to help wildlife. The Department of Natural Resources said the animal found rumen acidosis, a direct result from eating the corn. The condition affects deer and elk when their diet is changed too rapidly from natural, high-fiber browse such as twigs to low-fiber, high-carbohydrate supplemental feeds such as corn, wheat and barley. It inhibits or stops digestion in affected animals: rapid death can result even in deer and elk in otherwise good physical condition. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the elk, a young bull, was part of a contingent of animals transferred from Kentucky to Wisconsin in April. It had been released in the Flambeau River State Forest. It died on private property near Tony in Rusk County, southwest of the state forest. The elk was wearing a GPS tracking collar that emitted a mortality signal in late December. Authorities say the landowner was not cited for a violation but has pledged a donation to the state’s elk program.

BARRON COUNTY – A Haugen’s man sentencing is to be set after a jury trial verdict in Barron County. Curtis Strand, 34, was found guilty of second degree reckless homicide and obstructing an officer. The court dismissed, with prejudice, first degree reckless homicide, according to court documents. In 2018, Strand was charged with killing his three-month old child, claiming the child fell off his knee. A medical examiner told law enforcement that the manner of the child’s death was homicide, saying the baby had suffered blunt force trauma to the head. The sentence hearing is to be set.

On Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 4:12 a.m., a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations in the Village of Cameron. The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and a chase ensued with speeds around 100mph. The chase lasted for about 13 miles when the subject approached the City of Chetek on Hwy SS, where spike strips had been deployed. The subject attempted a U-turn and struck the pursing deputy’s squad. The driver, Delbert Whitehead, 43 of Rice Lake, was taken into custody without further incident. The deputy in the squad was not injured but his squad was towed from the scene. A female passenger in the car was released and not taken into custody. Mr. Whitehead is being held in the Barron County Jail, awaiting formal charges later this week by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office. He is being held on Felony Fleeing, OWI-2nd, operating while revoked and two warrants for his arrest. This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Rice Lake, Chetek and Barron Police Departments.

On 01/10/2020 at approximately 4:13 pm, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol were advised that Tomah PD officers were involved in a pursuit that was traveling westbound on I94 into Jackson County. The suspect vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder, and reached speeds between 115 to 125 mph. The suspect vehicle ultimately crashed into a semi and got wedged under the steer axle, after striking another vehicle and a guardrail. Both lanes of the interstate were briefly shut down while officers conducted a high risk stop and determined the scene was safe for motorists to pass. The two occupants in the suspect vehicle were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the semi and other vehicle were not injured. While interviewing the driver at the hospital, a trooper observed signs of possible impairment. A subsequent investigation was conducted and the driver, Sarah Fast, age 41 was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Fast submitted to an evidentiary chemical test and was turned over to the Tomah PD. The crash and initial pursuit remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Tomah PD.