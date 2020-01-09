RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-10-20

Northwest flow will keep skies mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will peak close to average in the low 20’s, but with the wind it will feel closer to the upper single digits. A few light snow showers are possible in the Coulee Region later today, ahead of a developing low pressure system that will stay to our southeast. Minor snow accumulations will be possible in these southern areas Friday night before exiting by early Saturday. Temperatures will drop a bit more into Saturday as a high pressure system to our northwest directs more cold air into Wisconsin. Temps will range from the single digits to about 20 with mostly cloudy skies in Eau Claire. At the same time, the aforementioned low pressure system will develop into a significant winter storm for Eastern Wisconsin and Michigan. While we stay dry in the Chippewa Valley, the Coulee Region may again be impacted by the outer edge of this system on Saturday evening/night. Accumulation of an inch or two is possible in those areas by Sunday morning. By Sunday this system will be exiting the region, with nothing more than AM flurries to our southeast. Skies may actually become partly sunny as drier air enters. Temps will be a tad warmer than Saturday. We will see similar conditions into Monday with temperatures a few degrees higher.

A massive winter storm is set to bring heavy snowfall and widespread heavy rainfall from the central plains to southern and eastern Wisconsin and into the Ohio River Valley this weekend. Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for southern Wisconsin through the weekend, with more advisories and warnings likely coming Friday. This storm will bring a few changes to our weather: 1. It will inch close enough to possibly give us accumulating snow overnight Friday and Saturday. Minor accumulations around a dusting will be possible Friday night and less than an inch is possible Saturday night. Northern and western counties won’t likely see any snow this weekend, but this could change depending on the storms track. 2. Lows drop down into the single digits on the northern edge of this system which push wind chills down between -5 and -15 Saturday morning. Cloud cover will play a role in Sunday morning’s low which could look similar, but highs will struggle to break into the 20’s all weekend.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – Two people have been sentenced after one of them shot a man during an armed robbery in December 2018. According to police, Nuquii Watkins and another man robbed the victim, hit him in the face with a handgun and shot him in the thigh with a shotgun. Chelsey Kendzior admitted she drove Watkins to the victim’s home. Watkins was found guilty of robbery with use of force and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety in October. He was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of extended supervision. On Thursday, Kendzior pleaded no contest to burglary and bail jumping. She was sentenced to four years of probation.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A man previously sent to jail for stealing $12,000 worth of tools from the Confluence construction site in 2017 is headed back to jail. Police said Shawn Lanier switched price tags at the Eau Claire Fleet Farm last January, defrauding the store of roughly $200. When he was arrested, police said they found meth and heroin on him. On Thursday, Lanier pleaded guilty to bail jumping, possession of narcotics and meth and retail theft. Judge Sarah Harless sentenced him to 45 days in jail and three years of probation. He is also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The La Crosse Police Department, through the state’s Department of Justice, has issued a statewide alert in the search for a man wanted in connection with a November homicide. Police said that Shavonte Thompson is identified as the suspect in the shooting of Javier Hall on November 2 off of Copeland Avenue. Officers were called to the 900 block around 9:40 p.m. and found the wounded Hall. He was taken to a La Crosse hospital where he passed away from his injuries. Police said the investigation into the shooting identified Thompson as the person who fired the gun that killed Hall. An arrest warrant is now out for Thompson. He also has a warrant out for a separate shooting incident in the summer of 2019. Police consider him armed and dangerous. According to the alert, Thompson may have fled to Rochester or Peoria, Illinois. He also has ties, police said, to Milwaukee and Chicago. The alert said it was sent statewide due to officer safety factors and efforts to find Thompson and take him into custody. They also provided a description of Thompson. He is a 27-year-old black male, 5’3″, weighing 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. He may also have shaved his beard off. Anyone with information on Thompson can contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7219 and ask for Det. Sgt. Ryan Fitzgerald.

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. employers added 145,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%, signaling that the job market remains strong at the start of 2020 even if hiring and wage gains have slowed somewhat more than a decade into an economic expansion. Friday’s snapshot from the Labor Department showed hiring slipped from robust gains of 256,000 in November, which were given a boost by the end of a strike at General Motors. For the year, employers added an average of roughly 175,000 jobs per month, compared with about 223,250 per month in 2018. Annual wage growth fell in December to 2.9%, down from an annualized average of 3.3% a year earlier, a possible sign that some slack remains in the labor market and that unemployment could fall even further from its current half-century low. The picture of a slowly-but-steadily improving economy – plus low inflation — likely gives the Federal Reserve comfort in keeping interest rates low, which has been a boon to stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was largely unchanged in Friday morning trading, but it briefly reached the record-level of 29,000.