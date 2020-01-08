RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-9-20

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BARRON, BURNETT, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, POLK, PRICE, RUSK, SAWYER, ST. CROIX, TAYLOR, WASHBURN COUNTIES FROM 8 AM – 3 PM ** **LIGHT WINTRY MIX MAY BE ENOUGH TO MAKE FOR SLIPPERY ROADS, SIDEWALKS AND DRIVEWAYS THURSDAY** Spotty light precipitation is expected to develop as low level moisture increases this morning. Clouds may initially be thin enough to still produce dim sunshine early on, but will then thicken and chances for drizzle will increase. Moving through the later morning and afternoon a bit more light rain and snow will develop but overall amounts will be quite light with most locations seeing under 0.10″ of precipitation. The problem will come while temperatures remain below freezing. Best chances for some light icing and minor snow accumulations will come mid-morning through early afternoon. Greatest impacts are expected north of Eau Claire where winter weather advisories will be in effect. Temperatures will eventually peak in the mid 30’s before falling slowly Thursday night as drier air returns. Colder air will then take hold Friday and into the weekend, dropping temperatures back to more seasonable levels. Northwest flow behind the front should keep clouds around into Friday while we only reach into the lower 20’s. Temperatures may actually drop a bit more into Saturday before a minor warm up later in the weekend. We will have to closely monitor a stronger storm system developing and tracking to our south and east Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. This still looks to remain far enough south to just bring clouds on Saturday, but traveling down into the Coulee Region and especially over towards Eastern Wisconsin there will be a greater chance to run into snow.

RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday night at about 9:30, Rusk County deputies served a warrant at a residence N4801 County Highway B, Lot 18, Glen Flora. According to the report, the deputies made contact with the subject. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and fellow Democratic lawmakers have introduced a series of proposal designed to reduce overcrowded prisons. Without support from Republican leaders, however, they are unlikely to gain traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Evers told the Wisconsin State Journal in an interview published Thursday that he hoped the proposals would spur a bipartisan discussion on the need to address the state’s rising prison population, which is expected to reach 25,000 inmates by 2021. Evers campaigned on the pledge the cut the state’s prison population in half. No Republicans co-authored the bills. But Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke says the legislation was crafted following bipartisan collaboration.

(Gray News) – Organizations and communities nationwide are recognizing police officers Thursday for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The group Concerns of Police Survivors called for people to express support for the men and women of law enforcement. “Those citizens who appreciate law enforcement and are discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement are encouraged to take time on Jan. 9 to show their support,” said C.O.P.S. in a statement. They offered suggestions for how people could show support: Coordinate or participate in a “Blue Blood Drive.” – Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement. – Send a card of support to a local police department or state agency. – Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media. – Ask children in the community to write letters in support of law enforcement. – Display a blue light in support of law enforcement. – Organize an event or a rally in support of law enforcement officers. – Advertise support through local media outlets/billboards.

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats are preparing to pass a measure that would limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran. It might be only a symbolic gesture by Democratic lawmakers, who have criticized Trump for not consulting with leaders of both parties when he decided to order a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military leader. Republicans in the Senate are unlikely to approve the measure even if House Republicans fall short in their effort to oppose it. The measure is a special type of resolution that doesn’t get the president’s signature, and the two parties disagree over whether it would have the force of law even if it does pass Congress. Vice President Mike Pence is responding to congressional criticism that the Trump administration didn’t provide enough evidence with Congress to justify killing a top Iran general. In television interviews Thursday, Pence said it wasn’t possible to give lawmakers all the intelligence that showed Iran Gen. Qassem Soleimani was preparing to attack U.S. forces and personnel.