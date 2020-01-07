RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-8-20

High pressure overhead will be on the move, sliding to our east and winds will begin to pick from the southeast through the day. Mid and high clouds will also be increasing, leading to a partly sunny sky by the afternoon, becoming overcast at night. It will likely be the coldest day of this work week with highs only reaching the mid teens, but continuing to rise into the night. After a typical cold January day, we will see a steady rise in temps into Thursday as winds become southerly ahead of the next front and low pressure system. This will slide up from the southwest, tracking up into the state during the day. Clouds will be dominant, but limited moisture will again cap precipitation chances. We’ll look for some snow showers possibly mixed with light rain at times especially areas to the south. Expect a mild day with temperatures 15 degrees above normal in the mid to upper 30’s.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 12;30, according to the Police log, an intoxicated male showed up in the jail lobby. Ladysmith Police and a Rusk County deputy dealt with the situation. After an investigation, a City Officer brought the subject back up to the jail for bail jumping charges.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 5:30 this (Wednesday) morning, from a male subject advising that one of his logging processors was on fire located at W6142 Lakeshore Drive, Tony. The caller advised that no one was around it, no one was hurt, and it was not close to any buildings. A Rusk County deputy and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. No other information was available.

Tuesday night at about 9:40, Ladysmith Police and Rusk County deputies responded to a residence on East 3rd Street North to do a warrant service on an individual. Candice Marie Tuttle, 33, was located at the residence and was found to have two child support warrants. Tuttle was taken into custody for the warrant. During a search of Tuttle’s person prior to her arrest, a small baggie containing a green leafy substance was located on her. She admitted that the substance was Marijuana. Tuttle was issued a municipal citation for the Marijuana possession.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— The remains of a man had been sitting in the Barron County Sheriff’s Department since 1982, after they were found outside the village of Ridgeland which is south of Barron. Almost 40 years ago in the woods in Barron County, loggers came across something they thought was strange. “Back in 1982, we received a call from some loggers that had found what they thought to be a pile of clothes that were in an odd spot. Ultimately when our deputies went out there in 1982 they found a decomposed body,” said Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. For nearly four decades the body remained unidentified. What law enforcement knew was the cause of death was three stab wounds to the chest and that he died around four to five months before he was found, not much else. In January of last year, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the DNA Doe Project. A non-profit that uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s. In December, the DNA Doe team working on the case got a viable DNA sample. Only hours later, the sheriff’s department knew who their victim was. His name is Kraig King, from White Bear Lake, MN. “We were able to bring closure to a family, which is very important to us. Ultimately now we have an unsolved murder case either here or probably in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. We don’t know where this murder happened, so we are classifying this as a murder investigation,” said Fitzgerald. This case was only the second solved by the DNA Doe Project in Wisconsin. According to Fitzgerald it’s a great reminder of staying the course, even after 37 years. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is also working with the DNA Doe Project on another pair of remains that were found south of Barron off Highway 25 in Dec. 2017. The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help as the investigation of King’s homicide continues. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the department at 715-537-3106.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows that state and local taxes ate up a smaller percentage of Wisconsin residents’ income for the eighth straight year. The Wisconsin Policy Forum released data Wednesday that shows residents paid 10.3% of their income in state and local taxes in 2019, down from 10.4% in 2018. The share of income consumed by taxes has declined every year since 2011 and is now at its lowest point since 1970, according to Forum records. The report noted that tax revenues increased in 2019 but were offset by income growth.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ water pollution task force is poised to release recommendations to lawmakers. The task force’s chariman, Republican state Rep. Todd Novak, has called a news conference for Wednesday morning to release the recommendations. Vos created the task force in January 2019 after a study found wells across southwestern Wisconsin were contaminated with bacteria or nitrates, which originates from manure and fertilizer. The state Department of Natural Resources is currently drafting new restrictions on manure and fertilizer in areas prone to groundwater pollution.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump, in an address at the White House on Wednesday, says Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran’s Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. The Iranian strikes had come days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Trump reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.” He adds Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome. Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency now that Iran has launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. It was Iran’s most brazen assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Iran’s missile strikes were in retaliation for last week’s American drone strike that killed Iran’s top general. Trump huddled with his national security advisers to weigh a response. Top Senate Democrats are citing “deep concern” about the lack of information coming from the Trump administration about the Iran operation. They say they want Defense Department officials to provide “regular briefings and documents” to Congress. There were no immediate reports of U.S. casualties from Iran’s missile strikes. The Iraqi military said Wednesday there were no casualties among its troops.