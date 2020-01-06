RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-7-20

A cold front with limited moisture passing through the Badger state today will bring a colder air mass to the region over the next 24 hours. This will bring some clouds back at times, but we should continue to see at least some sunshine. The front will pass and winds will shift from the west to the northwest and turn quite breezy. Gusts of 20-25 mph will be possible making it feel colder with chill values in the teens and even single digits at times. Temperatures will fall through the 20s into the upper teens toward sunset. A high pressure system will then be arriving from the northwest, clearing out any clouds and leading to lighter winds later at night. This should be a good enough set up to bring our first sub-zero temperatures of this month, early Wednesday morning. The high will be on the move, sliding to our east and winds will begin to develop from the southeast through the day. Mid and high clouds will also be increasing, leading to a partly sunny sky. It will likely be the coldest day of this work week with highs in the mid teens. After a more typically cold January day, we will see a steady rise Wednesday night into Thursday as winds become southerly out ahead of the next front and low pressure system. This will slide up from the southwest, tracking up into the state on Thursday. It will be a cloudy day, but limited moisture will again cap precipitation chances. There is a chance to see at least a little light snow and rain in the area, but it’s not likely to be much and overall impacts should be minimal as temperatures rise back into the milder 30’s.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – Charges of election fraud were filed against a Ladysmith man on Monday. Robert King faces two felony counts in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire city clerk reported to authorities that King registered, and voted, in both Eau Claire and the Rusk County town of Grant in the November 2018 election. King will make his first court appearance at the end of the month.

Jackson County (WQOW) – A man caught driving drunk for the 10th time is going to prison. Jon Miner, from Tomah, was sentenced Monday in Jackson County Court after pleading guilty to 10th offense OWI. He was picked up in November along Interstate 94. Monday, Judge Anna Becker gave him five years in prison. When he gets out he must maintain absolute sobriety during seven years of extended supervision.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY – Monday, January 6th, at approximately 9:20 AM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Courtney Koby, 27, of White Lake, MI., for a speeding violation of 88 mph in a 70 mph zone. Upon initial approach, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent investigation including standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Koby was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled subsance with a minor in the vehicle. The 7 year old passenger was transported to child protective services. Koby submitted to an evidentiary chemical test and was incarcerated in the Eau Claire County jail.

ALTOONA – Following a fatal incident over the weekend in Northern Wisconsin, state DNR officials want to make sure you are being safe when heading out onto the ice. Recreation Warden Jake Holsclaw said there is really no such thing as safe ice because before venturing out. Holsclaw suggests keeping your cell phone in a waterproof bag, packing extra clothes and bringing ice picks to pull yourself out in case you fall in. They can look for cracks on the ice. They can use an ice auger, too. That can help. They can just drill holes every now and then to see how thick the ice is. Check for dark spots, it might mean water is on top of the ice or the ice is too thin. He recommends checking in with your local fishing or outdoor clubs to see what ice conditions are like in your area.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she’ll vote for President Donald Trump’s revamped North American free trade agreement. Baldwin said in a statement Tuesday that Trump’s version of new U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement fell short but she supports improvements House Democrats made to the pact and she can now vote for it. She said the deal increases market access for Wisconsin dairy farmers and cheesemakers and called it a better agreement for farmers, manufacturers, businesses and workers than its predecessor pack.

MILWAUKEE (WITI/CNN) – A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy in Milwaukee are recovering from gunshot wounds as police request assistance in identifying the driver who shot them. Authorities say a group of children decided to throw snowballs at passing vehicles Saturday night, but the driver of a white Toyota responded with violence, firing shots into the group after their vehicle was struck. “It was like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom’ all in succession,” said Pearlee Piggue, who heard the shooting. Officers responded to the area, where they found a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They immediately applied first aid to the victims. Both are now being treated at a hospital and are expected to be OK. Neighbors are outraged at the motive behind the violence, and many are calling for the driver responsible to come forward. “Do you really need to shoot somebody because they shot a snowball?” Piggue said. “He should turn himself in.” Some residents say they are ready to move out, with one claiming her house has been caught in the crossfire before.