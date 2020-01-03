RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-6-20

With sunshine finally in the forecast, look for a milder than normal day. The Chippewa Valley will reach the low and mid 30’s, while the Coulee Region is in the upper 30’s to near 40. Winds will shift from westerly to southwesterly as a high pressure system to our south, moves east. Partly cloudy conditions will take over in the late afternoon ahead of a weak disturbance passing by overnight. A few light snow showers may result overnight and into early Tuesday morning, but dry conditions will otherwise win out. The clouds should depart Tuesday morning and we should see some sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures will be a little colder with highs in the upper 20s. The colder air will really be felt into Wednesday morning as we will have our first chance to go sub-zero since mid December. This will be dependent on sky conditions but it appears we will be fairly clear. Sunshine would then start off Wednesday before clouds start to return. Afternoon highs will again be near 20.

RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County the first weekend of the New Year, Friday afternoon at about 2:15, a Rusk County deputy advised he is attempting to stop a vehicle North bound on Cloverland Road. According to the report, there was no traffic and icy road conditions. The deputy advised he had the vehicle stopped at County Highway I and Cloverland Road. The deputy was transporting the male subject to the LEC to conduct a field sobriety. The subject refused a field sobriety, and then transported the subject to MMC-Ladysmith for a legal blood draw. No other information was available.

Just after 6 PM Friday, a caller advised Rusk County authorities of a chimney fire at 297 Chippewa Trail in Rusk County. A Rusk County deputy, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce and Weyerhaeuser Fire Departments were called to the scene. According to the report, the county deputy advised no visible flames, but smoke was coming from the roof of the residence. The only occupant was out of the residence. Bruce firemen were on scene for about an hour and no injuries were reported.

Sunday afternoon shortly after 5 PM, a State Trooper mad a traffic stop on Lake Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy was requested at the traffic stop. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials have identified the snowmobilers who died in an Oneida County lake. Two snowmobilers died and a third survived after their sleds hit open water on Lake Nokomis about 3 a.m. Sunday. Sheriff Grady Hartman said Monday the men were on separate snowmobiles when they hit thin ice and then plunged into the water. Thirty-one-year-old David Erdman, of Hubertus, and 27-year-old Kurtis Shernell, of Hustisford, died. Twenty-six-year-old Austin Zillmer, of Sussex, was able to make it out of the water and called 911. Hartman says it’s not yet known whether alcohol was involved in the deaths.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – A man deemed a sexually violent person by the State of Wisconsin was released into Chippewa County in December. Now, the state is holding a meeting to answer questions about his release. According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, David Hager, 47, has been living at 25978 Highway F in New Auburn since last month. He was convicted in 1993 for sexually assaulting a teenage girl. In 1995, he was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault for assaulting two boys. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. Kowalczyk, along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections will be holding a meeting open to the public to discuss ans answer questions in regard to Hager’s release. The meeting will be January 13 at the New Auburn High School in the library. It will begin at 6 p.m. The high school is located at 704 North East Street.

BARRON COUNTY – ‘Barron County Votes’ will be holding two free voter registration work-shops later this month. One class will be held in Cumberland and the other in Rice Lake. ‘Barron County Votes’ is a nonpartisan, civic organization that helps those who need help registering. Founding member Laura Jasper said U.S. citizens need to do their civic duty and vote, because it is the foundation of our government. “That’s the basis of our government. That’s the basis of democracy, is to participate in elections,” Jasper said. “We don’t talk about who to vote for. We can help you with when to vote, where to vote, sometimes we do have people ask, “who did you vote for or how do you vote?’ We are non-partisan.” According to Jasper, about 1-in-5 voters have some issue when trying to register. That can be anything from a change of residence or name, to a felon who is off probation and eligible to vote again. For more information on the upcoming class in Barron County, contact Jasper at bcvotes2020@gmail.com.