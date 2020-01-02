RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-3-20

Temperatures will remain above normal for this time of the year. Look for highs today to reach the low 30s. Upper level energy and a weak surface disturbance will quickly track from the Dakotas to Southern Minnesota this evening. An area of light precipitation will accompany this system, bringing light snow to counties near the Minnesota border Other than a few flurries we look to remain dry. If you will be heading over to Southeast Minnesota there would likely be enough to make for some slippery stretches. This first weekend of January will bring changing weather conditions. Drier air will arrive by early Saturday, clearing us out and allowing for the return of some sunshine. This will be a welcome departure from the recent cloudy weather. It will also be a few degrees colder as we stay in the 20’s. Temperatures will then rise again on Sunday as a quick moving low slides by to our north. These type of systems typically carry most of their moisture close to the low track so impacts from Eau Claire to the south are likely to be quite minimal. There may be a few morning snow showers or flurries, with higher chances to the north. The afternoon should then clear up some and turn windy as the system departs. We will get another chance to rise into the 30’s. Some colder air will then follow into next week, though not straying very far from average. Sun and increasing clouds Monday may yield a few flurries on Tuesday. Next Wednesday and Thursday look dry with variable clouds and sunshine. Temperatures should cool for a few of these days with highs in the teens.

RUSK COUNTY – Thursday morning just after 10 AM, Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy to come to a location on Highway 27 Ladysmith, to take Steven Schultz into custody for a mandatory custody Probation Hold. The Rusk County deputy arrived on scene and took Schultz into custody and transported him to the Rusk County jail.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 4:50 Thursday afternoon, from a female reporting that her garage was on fire at W12965 Highway 8, Bruce. According to the report, Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. A County deputy advised there was smoke visible but no flames. Residents were moving there vehicles away from the structure. After an investigation, it was reported that an air compressor started a box on fire in the garage. The Bruce Fire Department was on scene for about 30 minutes. No other information was available.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 13-month-old boy who authorities suspect was beaten by the mother’s ex-boyfriend. The boy’s grandmother told WISN-TV the child was found unresponsive at his home around 7 p.m. Wednesday and appeared to have been beaten. The suspect has not been named. He surrendered to police Thursday morning. Police say the death is suspicious and it’s being investigated as Milwaukee’s first homicide of the year.

TAYLOR COUNTY – At 2:20 PM. today the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two vehicle accident located approximately 9 miles north of the city of Medford on State Highway 13 in the Town Of Chelsea, Taylor County. Sheriff’s Deputies along with fire and ambulance services were dispatched. Upon arrival deputies found a head on two vehicle accident resulting in one fatality. Preliminary investigation coupled with witness information indicates the victim was driving an SUV and was south bound on State Highway 13. The SUV drifted into the north bound lane directly in the path of an approaching semi-truck. The semi and the victim’s vehicle collided head on resulting in the death of the SUV driver. The SUV driver had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The semi driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation. It is unknown at this time why or what caused the SUV to drift into the opposite lane. The investigation is currently active and ongoing, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

On January 01, 2020 at 7:28 a.m. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing at the Birds’ Nest Tavern located in the Village Of RibLake, Taylor County. The caller reported that an injured man was still there but the suspect had left the scene. Upon the Deputy’s arrival he observed blood on the street and at the entrance of the tavern. Upon entering the tavern Deputies found the stabbing victim alert with several rags held to his chest and stomach. The victim told the Deputy he had been stabbed by 29 year old Andrew James Eisner Of RibLake Wi. The victim was transported to Aspirus Hospital Medford for treatment. Preliminary investigation into the incident finds the victim and Andrew J. Eisner were acquaintances and had been arguing earlier. Also both men had been consuming alcohol. During the argument there was also a minor physical altercation between the two men. Later the victim went outside the tavern to smoke a cigarette. While outside smoking, Eisner approached the victim, pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed approximately 7 times in the chest and stomach. The victim was treated for his injuries and is expected to be fine. Eisner was arrested without incident and is currently being held on a 20,000 dollar cash bond for Aggravated Battery with Intent to do Substantial Bodily Harm.