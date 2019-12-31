RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-2-20

A weak cold front will be to our northwest, crossing Western Wisconsin today. Southerly flow will continue to start the day before winds shift more to the west. Limited moisture will prevent any precipitation but we should see plenty of clouds with a slightly milder afternoon, in the upper 30’s. A low will be developing well to the south, tracking up along the front but staying far enough south and east to have any impact here. We should still end up with more clouds than sun through Friday, while it cools just a bit with highs dropping back to the upper 20’s. There is a chance we could see a little light snow develop Friday with upper level energy dropping down from the northwest. If it occurs, we could see a minor accumulation while any snow would exit fairly quickly and lead us into a dry start to the upcoming weekend.

LADYSMITH – The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 8:20 PM on New Year’s Eve at Haas Sons Inc. Redi-Mix plant at N6399 Highway 27 North of Ladysmith in the Town of Flambeau. Upon their arrival the structure was fully engulfed. The structure is considered a total loss along with its contents including 2 Redi-Mix cement trucks and 1 end loader. Ladysmith Fire Department remained on scene until 12:30 AM New Year’s Day morning. Mutual aid was provided by the Bruce and Sheldon Fire Departments. Also responding were the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Ladysmith EMS, Rusk County Highway Department and Russ Thompson Excavating. One issue they battled was the snow that had fallen the day before. A couple of firefighters had to plow the ¼ mile driveway before firetrucks could get in. Cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and there were no injuries reported.

Tuesday at about 9:10 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 from a passer by advising there was a vehicle in the ditch on School Road and Highway 40 South. The caller stopped and advised no one was in the vehicle but it was still running with its lights on. Rusk County deputies and a State Trooper responded to the scene. The State Trooper advised that foot prints were found and the tail of the vehicle was sticking out onto the roadway. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and no other information was available.

New Years Day just before 6 AM, a passing semi driver reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a Red car was on its roof in the ditch on Highway 40 near the Adler Creek Bridge. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department were called to the scene. The driver reported returned to the scene. After an investigation, the vehicle was removed and citations will be issued to the driver.

Ladysmith Police responded at about 2:15 PM Wednesday, to the intersection of Highway 8 and East 6th Street North on a report of a vehicle in the ditch. Rusk County deputies were already on the scene. Upon arrival it was determined Richard W. Rapp, 40, had lost control of his vehicle and the vehicle ended up in the snowbank just West of the intersection. Rapp’s vehicle was occupied by his two juvenile daughters. Rapp was arrested for OWI.

TAYLOR COUNTY – On December 31 at 1:17 PM, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two vehicle accident with injuries in front of N1350 7th Avenue in the town of Roosevelt. Taylor County Deputies, Gilman Fire Department and Gilman Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. The drivers who were the only occupants of both vehicles were transported to Aspirus Hospital in Medford for their injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles, 65 year old James J. Penk of Lublin succumb to his injuries and died. Preliminary investigation into the vehicle accident finds James Penk was operating a pickup truck and was snowplowing at the time of the accident. Penk had been plowing snow from a driveway and pushing it across the roadway when he drove out in front of the South bound vehicle causing the collision. The operator of the South bound vehicle was unable to avoid colliding with Penk.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says seven OWI arrests happened between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. over the New Year’s Eve holiday. According to Fitzgerald, Barron County had three arrests, State Patrol had one, Cumberland Police had one and Rice Lake Police had two. Out of all of those arrests, only one person is still in custody. 72-year-old Ronald Hart from Hertel was arrested in Barron County says Fitzgerald.