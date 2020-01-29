Judith MaryAnn Kunkel

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-29-20 **NO MAJOR CHANGE IN OUR WEATHER AS CLOUDS DOMINATE** High pressure is centered to our northeast today. Low level moisture trapped near the surface has been responsible for much of the cloud cover over the past several days. Wrapping around this high pressure mid and high level cloudiness will obscure the sun […]

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-28-20 **CLOUDS LINGER ACROSS THE AREA, BUT A FEW PEEKS OF SUN CAN BE EXPECTED TODAY AND TOMORROW WITH THE RELATIVELY MILD WEATHER CONTINUING** Clouds will linger for the most part today but few breaks in the clouds may develop. High pressure will be centered up to our north but with no arctic […]