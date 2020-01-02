James J. Penk
James J. Penk, 65 of Lublin, died December 31, of a result of an auto accident. Survivors include, his wife of 43 years, Carolyn of Lublin, his children, Josh (Jill) Penk of Lublin, Adam (Kris Hamm) Penk of Greenwood and Sunnie Robinson of Lublin, seven grandchildren, four sisters, Joyce (Tony) Hellenbrand of Madison, Janice (Bob) Greer, Jacqueline (Bob) Baird and Jean (John) Walker all of Warren, MN., 6 brother and sister-in-laws, Barb (Don) Cwikla of Withee, Mary Losiewicz and Geraldine Dmytro both of Medford, Stanley (Dorothy) Halida Jr. and Roger Halida both of Lublin and Ray (Susan) Halida of Colby and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 6thy at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church – Lublin. Inurnment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 until 5 PM on Sunday at the Gilman Funeral Home with a 5 PM Knight of Columbus Rosary and one hour prior to services Monday morning at the church.
