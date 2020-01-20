mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Golda (Adrian) Compton

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 20, 2020
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-20-20 Arctic high pressure is anchored to our west and will stay there through today. Prevailing northwest flow will likely keep skies mostly cloudy today, but we should see some sun at times. Highs will top in the low 20s.. The high will then move east, to our south and then into the […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 17, 2020
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-17-20 **WINTER STORM WARNING THIS AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY. WINTER WX ADVISORY FOR LA CROSSE COUNTY AND SOUTH** **SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM IMPACTS WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING** Temperatures should rise steadily this afternoon into the low 20s. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy to start off the day.. A winter storm will […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • AP-Scorecard January 21, 2020
    Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events: ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Washington 106 Detroit 100 Final Toronto 122 Atlanta 117 Final Philadelphia 117 Brooklyn 111 Final Milwaukee 111 Chicago 98 Final New Orleans 126 Memphis 116 Final New York 106 Cleveland 86 ...
  • Day 2 Down Under...Baylor wins after moving to No. 1...Avs down Wings...Braves get King Felix January 21, 2020
    American and women’s 10th seed Madison Keys cruised into the second round of the Australian Open, but former No. 1 Maria Sharapova was a 6-3, 6-4 loser to No. 19 Donna Vekic. No. 12 Johanna Konta suffered her earliest Australian Open exit with a first-round loss to Tunisian Ons Jabeur, 6-4, 6-2 at Melbourne Park. […]
  • The Latest: 2-time major champ Muguruza rallies in Australia January 21, 2020
    Garbiñe Muguruza is a two-time Grand Slam title winner but she sure looked on the way to a third consecutive first-round exit at a major when she dropped the opening set at love against American qualifier Shelby Rogers at the Australian Open
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.