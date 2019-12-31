Edward A. Witt
Edward A. Witt, 73 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, December 31, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, 6 children, Cynthia Caruso of Wausau, Holly Howard of Wausau, Jeremy Garrett of Lakeville, MN., Brian Garrett of Cornell, Joshua Collins of Racine and Carrie Collins of Racine, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Mac and Ralph Witt both of Ladysmith and Miles of Hawkins, 3 sisters, Barbara of Washington, Peggy Hurless of Eau Claire and Janet Cornelissen of Tony.
