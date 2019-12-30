RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-31-19

Quieter weather will end 2019. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s. However many of the roads are snow covered and slippery. The bullseye of heavy snow ended up over Taylor, Clark and Eau Claire counties where several reports have been in the 7-10″ range. Elsewhere most places have seen 4-7″. It’s hard to believe today is not only the final day of 2019, it’s also the end of another decade! New Year’s Eve will be drier as the storm center moves further away and some weak ridging slides by to our south. Clouds will start off the day, but increasing sunshine is expected while temperatures stay in the 20’s. West to northwest breezes will make it feel just a bit colder. If you have celebration plans at night, it will remain dry with a mostly clear sky. Little change is forecast as we ring in the new year on Wednesday. The start of 2020 will see a return to temperatures around freezing with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

RUSK COUNTY – Reminder that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday campaign continues in Wisconsin. Last year, 159 people died in alcohol-related crashes on Wisconsin roads and more than 3,000 people were hurt. During the campaign, you will notice a lot more officers on the road. Six thousand officers will be posted across the state as well as 300 drug recognition experts. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs through January 1st.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — If you plan to ring in the New Year at a party make sure you have a plan to get home safe. Rideshare programs like Lyft and Uber are there to help, but the Tavern League of Wisconsin has their own safe ride program as well. There are more than one dozen restaurant or bar locations in Eau Claire County alone that participate in the safe ride program. But all counties throughout the state have members that take part in the program. If you have had too much to drink, all you have to do is tell the bartender at a safe ride location, who will call you a taxi to get you home safely at no cost. You cannot use a safe ride to go bar hopping, only to go to your home address or a hotel you are staying at. Last year, safe rides provided more than 93,000 rides to customers statewide and more than 1500 of those rides were in Eau Claire County. The program is funded partially by the surcharge on OWI convictions and the rest is paid by tavern league members. This program runs 365 days a year but can be important on nights like tonight.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— An Almena man has been charged with his 7th OWI after admitting to using methamphetamine to law enforcement. Court documents show 50-year-old Richard Rindal has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-7th and operating a motor vehicle while revoked- 1st offense. The Barron County criminal complaint says Barron County Dispatch received a traffic complaint on Dec. 29, stating a car was all over the road on Highway 48 heading towards Cumberland. Officials took down the license plate number, which tracked back to Rindal. The complaint says when law enforcement stopped Rindal they noticed an interlock device installed in his vehicle, so they had him blow into the device. Rindal passed that interlock test. Law enforcement noted Rindal’s constant movement and twitching, he later admitted to using smoking one gram of meth at 5:00 or 6:00 p.m. that day. Rindal is currently is being held on a $1,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 8.

(AP) – Many locations around the world already have rung in the new year. In Auckland, New Zealand, half a ton of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city center. The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was one of the first countries to welcome the new decade, with its 3,200 coral atolls that are strewn more than 3 million square miles, straddling the equator. Samoa’s New Year’s Eve was more somber than usual. Fireworks erupted at midnight as people remembered the 81 lives lost in 2019’s measles epidemic.

FAIRCHILD, Wis. (AP) — On Monday evening, crews responded to a partial building collapse in the Village of Fairchild. The collapse happened downtown at an old storage unit that has a private owner according to the Fairchild Fire Department. Firefighters say half of the back of the building collapsed. According to the fire department, no one was inside at the time or hurt in the collapse.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Manitowoc County that involved a sheriff’s deputy. Officials say Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Roehl was trying to stop a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on county Highway 310 in Two Rivers on Dec. 22. Authorities say the speeding vehicle was driven by Forest Springstube. His vehicle left the roadway and crashed. WLUK-TV reports there were no passengers in his vehicle. Law enforcement provided medical aid to Springstube but he died as a result of neck and internal injuries sustained in the crash. Deputy Roehl has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.