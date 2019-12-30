Road conditions will continue to be snow covered and slippery as deeper moisture returns and precipitation fills in over Western Wisconsin. This will occur as strong low pressure spins up to our northeast while pivoting a trough down through the state. Forecast models are rather unanimous in how this unfolds with deeper moisture returning through the day. Any mix will likely change to just snow in the morning, with light to occasionally moderate snow through the afternoon. Temperatures will generally remain in the low 30’s through the day. A few inches should accumulate before the afternoon is over, while a few heavier bursts may develop from late afternoon on through the evening. As the night progresses, snow will begin to taper off from north to south with much of this moving away by midnight. When all is said and done we are expected a general 4-7″ of accumulation for much of our area. The highest amounts should generally be found further north/east closer to the actual low pressure system. Temperatures will be cooling through the night so wet snow should become lighter and more powdery before it exits. Breezes will also be strong enough to lead to some blowing into early Tuesday. New Year’s Eve will be drier as the storm center quickly moves away. Clouds may try to mix with some sun on Tuesday and it will be a touch colder with highs in the upper 20’s. If you have celebration plans at night, it will remain dry, going into Wednesday and the start of 2020. We look to warm a little more through the mid-late week with temperatures returning to the 30’s. Another weather system will have to be monitored for late in the week as snow chances return by Friday and into at least part of the weekend.

RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday morning at about 1:20, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and Corbett Avenue West. According to the report, deputies conducted a vehicle search. A deputy requested a gun check and after an investigation was advised the subject has no prior felony convictions. A subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday afternoon at about 3:20, a subject advised Rusk County authorities of a Burglary at a location on Thronson Drive, Ladysmith. According to the report, the complainant advised that someone used a screw driver and pried open the door. Missing were 3 to 4 tackle boxes filled with fishing baits and lures. In the past few weeks, someone walked up to several of the doors to the house but did not attempt entry. The boat house was pried open and fishing tackle was taken. No other information was available.

BARRON COUNTY – On Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 9:40 PM, the Barron County Communication Center received a 911 call from a female, at a residence just north of Poskin, stating that her boyfriend was upset and took a gun outside and was shooting it in the air and made threats to her if she called law enforcement. The female was advised to find cover and locked herself in a room and remained on 911 with our dispatcher until we arrived. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team responded to the scene. Contact was made in driveway with Casey Murray, 38 of Almena. Casey would not comply with law enforcement and continued to make threats towards law enforcement. Two less lethal bean bags rounds were used, striking Casey in the legs and Casey was taken into custody. He was treated an area hospital and is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Armed While Intoxicated, Domestic Abuse and Disorderly Conduct. He is waiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office later this week. A handgun was located in the vehicle Casey exited when law enforcement arrived on scene. This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.