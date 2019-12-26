RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-27-19

It will be a touch cooler with daytime highs in the low 30’s. Partly clear skies will remain in the early evening and we’ll see temps reach the low 20’s by midnight as a result. However, we will see a slow and steady increase in temperature and cloud cover before sunrise as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Precipitation will begin around sunrise on Saturday ahead of the center of the low. Precipitation may begin as snow, but will transition to freezing rain for some time in the morning before it warms up more. This will lead to potentially slick and unsafe road conditions for an hour or two early Saturday morning. By noon, the precipitation, temperatures will be above freezing so expect mainly rain by then. Rain will be heavy at times in the afternoon and accumulation may be close to an inch! Temps will peak in the mid to upper 30’s and will remain around that mark overnight. Breezy conditions are expected during the day and early evening as well. By lunchtime Sunday, rain will begin to lighten up as we enter into the dry sector. Warm air will continue to be pulled into Wisconsin with low the pressure system to our west. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. As the low moves east however, cold air will come crashing in overnight with breezy conditions returning as well. Light snow showers are likely by early Monday morning and throughout the day. Some accumulation is expected across many areas by the end of the day with a few lingering flurries on Tuesday.

RUSK COUNTY – Thursday around 12 Noon, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a White truck and an unlicensed driver heading West from Tony on Highway 8. According to the report, the caller advised the truck smelled strongly of Marijuana. Rusk County deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 8 near Flambeau Drive. After an investigation, 2 citations were issued. There was no consent to search the vehicle and the male driver was advised not to drive.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – The parents of an infant who died after a 10 year-old girl allegedly repeatedly stomped on him are now suing the Chippewa County Department of Human Services. Jaxon Hunter was six months old when he died in November 2018. The girl who allegedly killed him had been placed in a foster home that also served as Hunter’s daycare. A personal injury lawsuit filed by his parents, names Chippewa County Human Services, its director Tim Easker, its foster care coordinator Serena Schultz and two unnamed social workers or foster care caseworkers. The suit claims the defendants knew the 10-year-old girl was dangerous with a history of behavioral, emotional and anger problems but failed to warn the foster mother or daycare parents. The suit does not specify the amount of money sought. It does request a jury hear the case. No court dates have been set.

BLOOMER – The Bloomer Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam. The department says people are receiving phone calls that start with a recording, saying they are with Security Financial Bank and that a person’s credit and/or debit card needs to be activated properly. The caller than advises they will give time for the person to obtain their card information before proceeding. Officials say this is a scam and to hang up the phone. Security Financial Bank is not making these phone calls.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – A jury trial date has been set for a Rice Lake man charged with sexual assault, domestic abuse and more. Court documents show 37 year old Brandon Geiger’s jury trial date has been set for May 12, 2020. Geiger is charged with second degree sexual assault, intentionally contribute delinquency of a child, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. The Chippewa County criminal complaint says Geiger forced an 11 year old to smoke marijuana. The victim told law enforcement Geiger held her against a wall with a pipe to her mouth. During the investigation, officials interview a woman living with Geiger who claimed he repeatedly abused her.