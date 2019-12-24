RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-26-19

Skies will remain cloudy and we can expect some drizzle today as a weak area of low pressure tracks through western Wisconsin. This should be the last day with highs in the upper 30’s, before cooler and drier air begins to return as we head into Friday morning. Drier air will be in place by sunrise Friday with high pressure passing to our south. Enough drying may lead to the return of at least some sun but clouds may end up still dominating. It will be a touch cooler with daytime highs in the low 30’s. A wet storm system will be affecting the area this weekend. We’ll be on the warm side of the storm system. Expect rainy conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s. As the storm system passes to our northeast, cooler air will turn the rain over to snow with the heaviest of snow falling to our northwest.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday morning at about 7:45, a caller reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevy SUV rollover in the ditch on his property on Sawdust Road, Bruce. According to the report, no one was inside or around the vehicle. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. The deputy spoke to the driver via cell phone. The subject advised he was on his way to work at approximately 5:30 AM. He stated that it was foggy and the corner snuck up on him. Did not report it, was unsure if this would be considered a crash or not. The driver was issued for failure to notify law enforcement of a vehicle accident.

Rusk County dispatch late Monday morning, received a Disorderly Conduct complaint from MMC-Ladysmith. According to the report, Ladysmith Police responded to MMC-Ladysmith for a person in the lobby who was being disorderly throwing papers. Upon arrival Officers arrested Greg G. Allen, 40, for disorderly conduct. He reportedly threw a folder at the desk clerk. Allen was brought to the Rusk County jail. Charges will be sent to the Rusk County DA.

Christmas morning at about 5:20, Wisconsin Probation contacted Rusk County dispatch for a warrant arrest on Jackie R. White, 32, after she did not complete requested tests on her monitoring system. According to the report, a City Officer located White at her place of employment and asked her about her testing equipment. White admitted to missing a test around 10 PM and forgot to call Probation about the situation. Warrant was confirmed with Probation and White was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – Due to recent warmer weather, the Chippewa County snowmobile trails will be closed indefinitely. President of the Chippewa Valley Snowmobile Organization, Jeff Myers, said the trails closed this morning. They will reopen when the weather gets cooler and when the area gets more snow. The situation is the same in Barron County. According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, trails are also closed because of rapidly deteriorating conditions.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY – On Wednesday, December 25th, at approximately 2:30 PM, a trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol, stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 40 in Chippewa County. Upon initial approach the trooper detected the odor of alcohol. An 11 month old child was also an occupant of the vehicle. A subsequent vehicle search revealed multiple open intoxicants and the driver admitted to drinking while driving prior to the stop. The driver, Tarryn Cooper, 29, from Black River Falls, was arrested for OWI 1st offense with a minor passenger, a DOC warrant, and a warrant for reckless homicide out of Jackson County. The driver was also cited for operating while suspended, drinking open intoxicants, and obstruction. The child was turned over to a responsible adult.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)– Madison police have confirmed to NBC15 that a man is behind bars in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side on Christmas Eve. Joseph G. Green was arrested for first degree intentional homicide, according to jail records. As NBC15 reported on Dec. 24, officers were called to 937 S. Midvale Blvd. just after 4 p.m. for a homicide investigation. Police say the investigation is “still very early in the stages” but do not believe anything is ongoing. The Violent Crimes Unit is the lead on the investigation and are coordinating with other MPD resources. Green is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A survey of Wisconsin bank executives shows that the state’s economy should remain in good shape and a solid year of lending is expected in 2020. The Journal Sentinel reports that the poll by the Wisconsin Bankers Association shows that 95 percent of the bankers rated the economy as good or excellent. The remaining 5% of the 83 respondents rated the outlook as fair and none of them consider the economy to be poor. Three of four bankers expect the economy to stay the same in the next six months and about one in four expect it to grow.