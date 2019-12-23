Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-24-19

Today, if you have last minute gifts to grab or maybe hitting the roads and skipping town for the holiday, the weather will cooperate. A gray sky will prevail but it will stay dry for most places. Despite the clouds we will again see temperatures rise into the upper 30’s through the afternoon, more than ten degrees above average. A thick overcast will continue at night and through Christmas Day as a weak front lays out across the state, extending from low pressure to the west. This added lift in the atmosphere may be enough to produce some drizzle Tuesday night and Wednesday. The one concern here would be if temperatures do drop below freezing, there is a chance for some minor icing on surfaces for late night and early Christmas morning drivers. Otherwise Christmas will be damp and mild with temperatures again rising well into the 30’s. A weak wave of low pressure will then move up from the southwest on Thursday, bringing the chance for a little more precipitation. With the lack of any real cold, it would likely remain liquid, but a little snow could occur especially in northern areas. This should also be the last day with highs in the upper 30’s, before cooler air finally starts to return.

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU)– New details have been released on the death of a two year-old girl who was found dead after walking away from home in Rice Lake. In a joint press statement from the City of Rice Lake Police Department and Barron County District Attorney’s office, investigators say the girl was sleeping next to her father on the night of December 8 when she got up, opened the front door and went outside. They say she could walk very well on her own and had recently learned how to open the door. Her mother was at work at the time. When the girl’s father woke up, he saw that she was gone and noticed the door was cracked open. That’s when he called 9-1-1. The Barron County Communications Center issued a CODE RED alert to the immediate one-half mile radius of the home. As the search intensified, a citizen volunteer located tiny footprints right next to the Red Cedar River, at the end of a cleared path that went to the river. The tiny footprints located in the snow were a single set of child size footprints alone with no other footprints. Officers used a thermal imaging device to scan the river. With the use of the thermal imaging device, officers located the girl submerged in the river approximately 30 yards downstream from where the tiny footprints were located next to the river. “The child got out of the house and was barefoot walking and it would have been about two city blocks to where the river is. I don’t know if she could hear the water flowing or what her interest of going in that direction was but unfortunately she took that route and we ended up with the worst possible outcome we could possibly imagine,” said Rice Lake Police Captain Tracy Hom. Despite lifesaving efforts, she could not be resuscitated. An autopsy determined she died of accidental drowning. No criminal charges will be filed.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday campaign continues in Wisconsin. Last year, 159 people died in alcohol-related crashes on Wisconsin roads and more than 3,000 people were hurt. During the campaign, you will notice a lot more officers on the road. Six thousand officers will be posted across the state as well as 300 drug recognition experts. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday campaign runs through January 1.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— A Minnesota man has been charged with seven felonies after a fire broke out and items were reported stolen from a Barron County collision center and laundromat. Court documents show 29-year-old Hienok Demessie has been charged with arson of a building, two counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property (>$10,000-$100,000), possession of burglarious tools, felony criminal damage to property and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. The Barron County criminal complaint says someone called dispatch for a report of a possible burglary at Don Johnson Collision Center on Dec. 17 around 3:08 a.m. The caller said when she got to the office she noticed keys were missing along with a bucket of quarters was gone. She also told officials she could smell smoke coming from the neighboring laundromat. The caller later noticed $62 was missing from the drawer. Officials tracked down the stolen car and were able to arrest Demessie without incident. The complaint says during the investigation, detectives reported the plastic doors and trays on most of the commercial washer and dryers in the laundromat were melted. Inside the stolen vehicle, law enforcement found 11 boxes of Tide dryer sheets, 13 boxes of Bounce dryer sheets, mini pry bar, gloves, shirt, network security camera, lighter, black lawn bags and two crescent wrenches that the vehicle owners confirmed was not theirs. Officials also found a coin voucher for $376.60. The estimated value of the Toyota Fj Cruiser is more than $10,000 and initial estimates for the laundromat damage is $600,000 as a result of the fire, according the complaint. Demessie is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 3.

AAA says this holiday season will break records that haven’t been broken in almost 20 years. AAA expects 115.6 million people to leave their homes for a holiday destination this year specifically now through January1. AAA also says nearly 105-million people will be on the road. Around seven million Americans are expected to fly, the most AAA says it’s seen since 2003. AAA expects delays to be the worst on Thursday, December 26, with afternoon delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S cities.