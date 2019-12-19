WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-23-19

Christmas is just a few days away and the pattern this holiday week will continue to support milder than average temperatures. The jet stream is one that features a split flow, with the northern branch located well to our north in Canada while the southern branch is displaced pretty far south. It’s a pattern that will keep most of the nation mild in the coming days and the overall threat for major winter weather holiday travel impacts is low. For us, we will be trading in the weekend sunshine for clouds which will drop temperatures some in the coming days, but still remain a good ten degrees above average. Today should see the return of at least filtered sunshine through the day with light winds and afternoon highs in the upper 30’s. A weak cold front will also be dropping down into the area before stalling out. A weak wave of low pressure will be developing in the Plains, riding up along the stalled front into Tuesday. As this happens, low level moisture will increase and likely lead to an overcast sky Monday night and Tuesday.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Saturday morning at about 3 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Vine Street and Main Street in Conrath. According to the report, the vehicle had 3 occupants. A field sobriety was performed on the driver. There were underage occupants in the vehicle. After an investigation, the driver was taking into custody for OWI and transported to the Rusk County jail. The passengers will be cited for open containers.

A Theft complaint was reported Friday night to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a male subject advised that somebody stole the keys for his ATV’s at a location on Sheep Camp Road, Holcombe. This is related to the incident that occurred on Windmill Road regarding stolen items as well. The complainant stated between December 15 and December 19th, someone broke into his garage and stole his ATV keys and a Mr. Buddy heater. The suspect came in through the window on the West side of his garage.

Saturday night at 10:15, Rusk County authorities received a call from a female advising her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle is a 2005 Chevy Suburban, Blue in color, front passenger marker light was out and the driver turn signal does not work. According to the report, the caller believes a female subject stole the vehicle. About 6 PM Saturday night the vehicle was at a location and when the caller left around 9;30 PM to go home, she received a call that the vehicle was gone. The suspect possibly headed toward Rheinlander or Minnesota.

A Rusk County deputy late Sunday afternoon, advised that he was out with a suspicious vehicle in the Ladysmith Family Restaurant parking lot. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and then transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available. Friday night at about 9:40, Ladysmith Officers responded to Kwik Trip in regards to a report of a male subject who stole a chicken sandwich and was trespassing. Kenneth M. Tomaszewski, 23, had already been advised by Kwik Trip and other Officers he was no longer allowed at the business due to a previous retail theft complaint he was involved in. Upon arrival, Officers were advised by employees that Tomaszewski had already fled the store with the chicken sandwich. After further investigation, Tomaszewski was later located by a city officer in the parking lot of Krist Oil. The Officer made contact with Tomaszewski, who then got into a physical altercation with the Officer. He was arrested for multiple offenses.

A City Officer was advised by dispatch this (Monday) morning just after midnight, that an employee at Kwik Trip reported an intoxicated male subject who was observed driving a White pickup truck, which left the business and was traveling East bound on Lake Avenue. A City Officer responded and observed the pickup truck traveling East bound on Lake Avenue West and make a left turn onto West 2nd Street North. The vehicle pulled into a parking stall in the back alley. The Officer made contact with the subject, Matthew C. Skamfer, 58, who was sitting in the driver seat. After further investigation, Skamfer was arrested for OWI 1st offense and operating with/PAC 1st offense.

The week 4 winners for the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce $1000 Shop Local Give-Away have been announced. The $100 winner is Ashya Gunderson, the $50 winner is Samantha Nelson, and the 5 $20 winners are Darla Rakovich, Paul Wester of Bruce, Marian Mallo, Charmaine Riddle of Ladysmith and Mike Jiskra. The final week’s winners can pick up there Chamber Bucks Monday or Tuesday at the Visitor Center from 9-4. The visitor center will be closed Wednesday, Christmas day. They will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thanks to all that participated.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials say one person has died in an apartment fire in Waukesha. Firefighters and police responded to the 47-unit apartment building about 11 p.m. Sunday. Crews found smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the building. Authorities say they found the victim within five minutes after arriving. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— One man has been arrested after a crash happened on State Highway 21. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Charles Davis Jr. was arrested for OWI after law enforcement found two severely damaged vehicles and a seriously injured female Sunday around 2:37 a.m. Officials say 73-year-old Garrene Peaslee of Oakdale was treated at the scene and was eventually flown to a La Crosse hospital where she is being treated for serious, potentially life threatening injuries. The crash is happened near Ensign Road and is still under investigation.