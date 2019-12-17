RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-19-19

Thursday will see a return to average temperatures for mid-December with light south and southeast winds. Look for mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 20’s. Low level moisture is forecast to increase leading into Friday and this will likely bring the return of an overcast sky. Milder air will continue to arrive in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, but with the clouds and snow on the ground, this should limit how warm we get. Still, we look to reach into the low 30’s. This final weekend before Christmas will come with unusually mild and dry weather, great for holiday shoppers and any possible travel in the area. Temperatures will continue to warm with southerly flow and an expected return to sunshine. Breezes will start to increase from the south and southwest as we will be out ahead of a weak front stretched to our west. Milder air from off the Pacific will continue to move east ward across the country, leading to a nice break from the cold. At this time both Saturday and Sunday look to be mainly sunny with highs rising into the mid and upper 30’s. A deeper snow cover over central and northern Wisconsin will limit how warm it gets, while our far southern areas will have a chance to reach into the 40’s by Sunday. The mild weather should peak by Monday before the front actually crosses our area. Clouds will be returning and this may offset high temperatures some, but we still look to reach well into the 30’s.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 6:40 PM Wednesday, received a fire call at a residence on Tower Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, Rusk County deputies, the Ladysmith Fire Department, the Bruce and Ladysmith ambulances responded to the scene. Ladysmith EMS advised to call a chopper due to a male subject with major burns. A second female subject was in a wheel chair but was OK. The back half of the house was fully engulfed, both occupants were out of the house and the male subject had severe burns. Ladysmith EMS advised to cancel the chopper, the patient will need medical care but no chopper. EMS advised they are releasing the patient and would remain on scene for assistance with the fire. After an investigation, a male subject was using a torch to thaw out frozen pipes when a section of the trailer started on fire causing the torch to explode. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the affected family.

Shortly before 10 PM Wednesday, Ladysmith Police received an anonymous complaint about someone being near a residence on Pederson Avenue with flashlights. The caller believes that no one should be at this location. Ladysmith Police responded to the area and found a Black Chevy Truck out in front of the residence with a female subject and Steven V. Sorensen, 41, near it. The female subject does live at the address but has not been home for over a week. Once she arrived they discovered that the residence has been locked and they do not have a key to open the door. A city Officer was able to retrieve a key from the landlord to allow the female to enter the residence. Sorensen was found to have 2 valid warrants from Chippewa County and was then taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the county line to be turned over to Chippewa County for transport to the Chippewa County jail.

LADYSMITH – A City Officer, Ladysmith Fire Department and a State Patrol Trooper at about 2:40 PM Wednesday responded to a location on West 9th Street North on a report of a semi-trailer on fire. Upon arrival by the City Officer, the fire department had extinguished the fire. The fire department cooled the axle and wheel with water. The tractor and trailer were pulled into the LFM/Connections parking lot. No other information was available.