RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-16-19

We head into this work week with a very quiet pattern that will continue for several days. This will be in contrast to the recent active pattern that brought several rounds of snow last week. A high pressure system will be over the Central Plains today, while a front to its north slides east. We will see a mostly cloudy sky through the day and though it will remain cold, it will be an improvement over Sunday with highs in the low 20s. Temperatures will then drop back down into the lower teens tonight while the high remains in place, but the front will be moving east and arriving on Tuesday. Moisture will be very limited, so it will likely come through dry, but a few stray flurries will be possible with variable clouds and sun. Highs will again be in the upper teens. The next ridge of arctic high pressure is then forecast to follow out of Canada. The high will arrive by Wednesday morning, likely delivering us our next sub-zero temperatures. The frigid start will be tough to warm much and afternoon highs may have a tough time getting above 10 degrees. Sunshine will start off the day but clouds may then start to arrive through the afternoon.

Saturday morning at 1:15, Ladysmith Officers and Rusk County deputies, responded to a location on Pederson Avenue West, Ladysmith, in regards to a report pf a fight/pushing in progress between two subjects. According to the report, upon arrival, a City Officer observed a male and female standing in the middle of the street fighting and pushing each other. Dalton James Krueger, 26, walked towards the Officer while Kalin A. Croenne, 23, walked towards the residence. After further investigations, an argument took place between Krueger and Croenne. Croenne advised Krueger was acting crazy and she and another subject were trying to take him home when he became combative. Croenne and Krueger did not want to press charges against one another. Both admitted to being drunk/drinking, and Croenne also advised she was out past her Probation ordered curfew. Krueger and Croenne were arrested and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Sunday afternoon at 4:45, a Rusk County deputy and Ladysmith Police responded to the Tony Depot because Theodore R. Howell, 25, called 911 and told dispatch that he was going to the Tony Depot to rob it. Officers arrived at the scene and Howell was arrested by the Rusk County deputy.

Here is the list of the week 3 winners from the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce $1000 Shop Local Give-Away. The $100 winner is Kelly Svoma and the $50 winner is Cindy Krings. The five $20 winners are Karen Dean, Joan Anderson of Ashland, Alyssa Nelson of Ladysmith, Joyce Cicha and Martha Schroeder of Ladysmith. There is only 1 week left in the Shop Local Give-Away.

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU)— A Sparta resident’s dogs alerted her to a stranger hiding in a bedroom closet. Sparta Police Department says on Dec. 10, at 7:35 p.m. a woman found her dogs barking and they led her to a bedroom closet where they found fingers sticking out from under the door. A male, from inside the closet, said “Ho Ho Ho!” and warned they would ruin their Christmas surprise if they opened the door. The suspect fled and entered a nearby garage, grabbed some items, and made his way to another residence. Sparta Police Department says they tracked the suspect’s footprints and found 32-year-old Kabian Coleman in a nearby garage on Hill Street. Officers opened the overhead door when it was closed by someone inside. This was repeated several times before officers made entry. Coleman appeared to be under the influence and later admitted to using drugs, claiming he was on his way to turn himself in when officers started chasing him. Coleman told law enforcement he was hiding in the home because it was cold outside. Officials say he was checked out at a mental facility before going to jail. Coleman had an active warrant for his arrest. Law enforcement does not believe Coleman had intended to harm anyone.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Wisconsin State Patrol is identifying the man killed in a roll-over crash on I-94 Friday as 41-year-old Elvis Mejia of Oak Creek, WI. 41-year-old Amy Mejia of Oak Creek along with a 15-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, all four parties involved were not wearing a seatbelt. Authorities say the crash investigation shows Elvis Mejia was driving westbound on I-94 when he lost control and entered the median. The vehicle rolled, struck a guardrail and landed on its side on the eastbound median shoulder. Elvis Mejia along with one of the unidentified teenagers were ejected from the vehicle according to Wisconsin State Patrol. Mejia came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-94 and the teenager came to rest on the median shoulder. Elvis Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene. All three females were taken to Mayo Health in Eau Claire. Details of the crash are still under investigation.

(WKOW) – One of the most asked for gifts this holiday season are smartphones. The reality is, more than 50 percent of kids own a smartphone by age 11, according to Common Sense Media, and with the gadget comes dangers. News 18’s sister station in Madison (WKOW) spoke with Titania Jordan from Bark.us, an internet safety solution. She provided 10 tips for parents before they put a bow on a smartphone and hand it over to their kids. 1. Caution your kids on sending or posting images/videos online 2. Know who your child is talking to online 3. Make sure your kids choose non-identifying screen names 4. Regulate screen time each day 5. Make room for non-digital family time 6. Avoid having phones in bedrooms (especially after a certain time) 7. Don’t allow unsupervised YouTube time 8. Join a parent tech education and community group such as https://www.facebook.com/groups/parentinggeeks/ 9. Require approval for every app download 10. Talk openly and honestly about cyberbullying