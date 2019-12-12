RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-13-19

A second band of shortwave energy will cross the northern Plains again today. This will keep skies at least mostly cloudy through much of the day. Light snow is expected to eventually move in during the early afternoon and continue into the early evening. Once again, the atmosphere is quite dry so any precipitation will remain minimal, though what fall will be in the form of snow. Another inch or two is expected for the majority of Western Wisconsin with slightly higher amounts further north. Temperatures will remain near average again, peaking in the mid 20’s. Wind will be fairly light as well so it will feel on the milder side. Clouds will stick around through Saturday with a lingering flurry or two possible in the morning. Temperatures will climb from the mid teens into the low 20’s by lunchtime, but begin to drop after that as cold air comes in ahead of a high pressure system entering from the northwest. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low 20s.

WISCONSIN – Today (Friday) kicks off the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign. Last year, 159 people died in alcohol-related crashes on Wisconsin roads and more than 3,000 people were hurt. During the campaign, you will notice a lot more officers on the road. Six thousand officers will be posted across the state as well as 300 drug recognition experts. The campaign runs through January 1.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Shop with a cop/Christmas for kids program will be held this Saturday, December 14. In past year’s, the children had breakfast with the officers, played dodgeball, created Christmas crafts, and went shopping with local law enforcement personnel. Each participating family also received a food basket at the end of the program to take home for a holiday meal. Funding for these programs has come from generous donations throughout the community and You still have time to support the programs for this year. Your contributions will help make this Christmas a joyful occasion for many families residing in Rusk County. During last year’s programs we were able to serve 155 children from 66 different families. We hope to make 2019’s event just as special for the children of Rusk County and would like to see received more new children and families participate.

EAU CLAIRE – Thursday’s snow created some havoc on the roads. Crews responded to numerous traffic crashes around the area. On I-94, both lanes of interstate 94 between Eau Claire and Osseo were closed for several hours because of a multi vehicle crash involving 30-40 vehicles, including several semis. Only minor injuries were reported. The west bound lane reopened before noon, and the eastbound lane opened up around 2:30 PM. The Red Cross helped by opening a reception center at the Osseo Fire Department where they had water and snacks for drivers.

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) — Criminal charges have been filed against three family members running an unlicensed daycare in Abbotsford following allegations of neglect and improper care. Prosecutors have filed numerous criminal charges against Naomi Konieczny, 55, her husband Gary, 53 and their daughter Rachel, 33. Investigators said at times the Koniecznys had up to 25 children in their care. Court documents state two Department of Children and Families specialists along with a Colby-Abbotsford Police detective and two Child Protective Services workers made an unannounced visit to the Konieczny home at 9 a.m. April 3. They immediately found three children, including her granddaughter, inside the home, which Konieczny acknowledged she was caring for until her daughter walked in with a fourth child. Konieczny then told investigators these were the only four children in her care. Investigators began inspecting the home, which they describe as cluttered with boxes piled throughout the kitchen and dining area. Konieczny told investigators the back two rooms were being painted

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An explosion at a Waukesha gas company injured one worker and was strong enough to rattle windows around the city. Firefighters contained a small fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at Airgas in an industrial park. Authorities say the explosion was centered in the hydrogen storage area. Fire officials say the worker who was injured was treated at the scene. Fire and police officials were working with Airgas officials to determine the cause of the blast.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The abuse of power charge stems from Trump’s July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid. The obstruction charge involves Trump’s blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. Trump has denied wrongdoing. Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler abruptly delayed action on the historic vote late Thursday night. Committee members clashed all day Thursday. The panel slogged for more than 14 hours through debate that split sharply along party lines. Republicans insisted on lengthy debate and votes on a series of amendments aimed at killing the charges against Trump. They won no Democratic support and had no hope of winning any. Early Friday, Trump tweeted his approval of the Republican effort, calling the GOP lawmakers on the panel “warriors.”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Almost one year into his term as Wisconsin’s governor, Tony Evers’ performance is more favorable than unfavorable, that’s according to the latest Marquette Law Poll released Thursday. “With Governor Evers we’ve seen a growth in approval as voters got to know him and as the spring budget session and the summer went by. But a little bit of fluctuation here in the fall,” said Marquette Law School Poll Director Dr. Charles Franklin. At the beginning of Evers’ term, his approval rate was at 39 percent. That ballooned to 54 percent in the summer, before sitting at 50 percent now. More Wisconsinites also approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance now than at any point this year. The president’s 47 percent approval rating is his highest within the state since Oct. 2018 “Views of the economy have gotten a little better in the second half of the year this year, and that also is Trump’s strongest job approval number. The only one, his handling of the economy, where his job approval is over 50 percent,” said Franklin.