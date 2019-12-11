RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-12-19

Snowfall will eventually come to an end around lunchtime with overcast conditions through the rest of the day. There will not be very much moisture for the system to draw from, but a powdery 2-4″ is expected in Eau Claire. Slightly higher and lower amounts are expected to the north and south respectively. Despite the winter precipitation, we will see temperatures peak in the low 20s higher than Wednesday! A second band of shortwave energy will cross the northern Plains again on Friday. This will keep skies at least mostly cloudy through much of the day. Light snow is expected to eventually move in during the afternoon and continue into the early evening on Friday. Once again, the atmosphere is quite dry so any precipitation will remain minimal, through it would be in the form of snow. Another inch or so is expected for the majority of Western Wisconsin with slightly higher amounts further north and east. Clouds will stick around through Saturday with a lingering flurry or two possible in the morning. High pressure will then return from the northwest into Sunday. This will clear skies up, but keep temperatures to the single digits for the majority of the day. The system will exit quickly, but below normal temperatures will continue through the beginning of the week with overall quieter weather as well.

Wis. (WEAU)– Multiple lanes of highways are closed because of vehicle crashes. Interstate 94 near Osseo closed both directions. Interstate 94 eastbound closed at HWY 53.

RUSK COUNTY -Wednesday afternoon at about 1:20, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male reporting he had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting another vehicle and ended up sliding into a light pole on Main Street and Grand Avenue in Hawkins. The subject reported no damage to the light pole and minor damage to the front of the vehicle. There were no injuries and no road blockage. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, one driver received a citation for failure to yield/left turn.

Ladysmith Police Wednesday morning at 9:30, assisted Probation and Parole at a residence on East 6th Street South. After an investigation, Suzin M. Croenne, 22, was arrested on a warrant and transported to the Rusk County jail. Also at 10:15 AM Wednesday, at a residence on East 8th Street South, Ladysmith, Kalin A. Croenne, 23, was arrested on a Probation Warrant. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) — A 12-year-old who was reported missing from Columbia County has been found. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 12-year-old Rhiannan Powers was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in the afternoon near the Mackenzie Center in Poynette. Deputies said she was found around 6 a.m. Thursday. They did not share where Rhiannan was found, but did say she was safe.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (WKOW) – A 17-year-old girl was rescued from alleged sex traffickers Thanksgiving night, and six men have appeared in court and will soon face charges. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 28 from a girl who told dispatchers she escaped from a residence where she was being sex trafficked, according to a news release from the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies believe she was at the residence for weeks. “She procured a phone and made a call, and just took advantage of an opportunity,” said Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk. The victim was found walking on County Line Road near Highway 73 and was rescued by a deputy. At the same time, deputies found one of the suspects also walking on the road nearby. He was arrested on Thanksgiving night. A search warrant was executed on the residence on Friday, Nov. 29 at W2964 County Line Road in the Township of Manchester in Green Lake County. That search obtained evidence believed to be connected to the sexual assault of the juvenile, and five additional suspects were arrested. The suspects are Esler Hugo Rivera, 33; Rolando Corado Gonzalez, 28; Avelino Sarceno-Sarceno, 40; Ember Rivera, 37; Noe Bautista-Martinez, 28 and Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera, 31. They all face charges of second-degree sexual assault. Amabilio Garcia-Rivera is suspected of trafficking the girl within the residence, among the suspects. All of the suspects are believed to be undocumented immigrants from Guatemala. Deputies say a nearby dairy farm was renting the property and subletting to the men, who were workers at the farm. Sheriff’s officials say Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be involved with the case. The owner of the property says he had no idea any of this was going on and hadn’t visited the property in person in many years. The suspects have made court appearances, and they are currently being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on cash bonds that vary from $20,000 to $50,000. Deputies say the girl was taken to the hospital and is recovering.