RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-11-19

With such a cold start this morning, it will take a while to climb above zero, but persistent sunshine should get the job done. High temps will be between 5-10, but the wind will keep it feeling sub-zero throughout the day. More clouds will work their way into the area around sunset ahead of a weak system that will impact Thursday’s weather. As the colder air mass exits overnight, temperatures may actually begin the rise in the late evening after bottoming out a degree or two below zero immediately following sunset. Light snow will impact much of Western Wisconsin overnight and through Thursday morning ahead of a weak low pressure system that will move overhead during the day. There will not be very much moisture for the system to draw from, but a powdery 1-3″ is expected for much of the area. Conditions will be overcast through the afternoon after the snow ends, but clearing will begin overnight. Despite the winter precipitation, temperatures will peak around 20 degrees higher than Wednesday!

EAU CLAIRE – With extreme cold weather here for the foreseeable future, it’s time to bundle up. According to Eau Claire Emergency Management, 75 people died from exposure to cold across Wisconsin last winter. That number of deaths was 36% higher than average compared to the past few winters. Emergency management is reminding community members to be safe in the cold weather. They say to stay indoors if you don’t have anywhere to be, and if you do have to go out, dress in loose layers. Dressing in loose layers allows for heat to become trapped in-between the layers, keeping you warm. Another thing to do is make sure your house has a carbon monoxide detector, which is about 20 dollars at local hardware stores. People are urged to limit the use of space heaters and to never run a propane heater indoors. Don’t use ovens or propane heaters and those types of things. Use blankets, wear layers, just make sure you’re not relying on tools that are not equipped to actually heat your house. Emergency management also says it’s very important not to be out for too long, this is because hypothermia can set in in a matter of minutes and there is an increased risk for frost bite.

LADYSMITH – Rusk County Public Health Department announces a chickenpox outbreak at Ladysmith Elementary School. Five cases of the virus have been confirmed, said Dawn Brost RN, Health Officer for Rusk County. Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease. It can cause an itchy, blister-like rash. The rash first appears on the chest, back, and face, and then spreads over the entire body, causing between 250 and 500 itchy blisters. Chickenpox can be serious, especially in babies, adolescents, adults, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system. Please contact your health provider or Rusk County Public Health for additional guidance if you consider yourself to be in one of he categories listed. Rusk County Public Health has seen four cases of Breakthrough Chickenpox. Breakthrough Chickenpox occurs in people who have been vaccinated for the disease. The symptoms are usually milder, with fewer or no blisters (or just red spots), mild or no fever, and shorted duration of illness. These individuals are still contagious and can spread the disease. Children with chickenpox should stay at home until lesions have crusted over. Children with vaccine exemptions who receive the first dose of the vaccine can return to school immediately. Those who have only had one dose of the vaccine must receive the second dose in order to return to school. Children may also choose not to receive the vaccine and then must stay at home (quarantined) until January 1. Rusk County Public Health will have vaccine available at NO CHARGE for ANY individual regardless of insurance status. Please call the health department or your personal provider if you have additional questions.

RICE LAKE – Richard Rapp, a family medicine physician, is now seeing patients at the Prevea Rice Lake Health Center in Rice Lake. Dr. Rapp provides routine care for children and adults including preventive medicine, health maintenance, and joint and muscle injections. He also offers ostopathic manipulation treatments, a form of hands-on care to diagnose, treat and prevent illness and injury. This treatment method can be considered for muscle and back pain, along with asthma, sinus issues, carpal tunnel syndrome, migraines and menstrual pain. I respect and listen to my patients, say Dr. Rapp. I recognize that each one has a lifetime of experience, beliefs, family, friends and faith – all of which are relevant to any health care interaction.

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU)— A Rice Lake man has been sentenced in Barron County Court Tuesday after felony charges of child sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint, the 12 year old victim said the assaults had been going on for roughly every other weekend for two years. When interviewed by police, Korthof admitted to the assaults, saying the whole thing had gotten out of hand. Court documents show 30-year-old Kyle Korthof has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision. Korthof must also register as a sex offender for life. According to a criminal complaint, Korthof admitted he assaulted a child for more than a year.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) — The push to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is growing. Two Republican lawmakers, Rep. Mary Fezkowski and Sen. Kathy Bernier, have introduced a new measure to legalize medical marijuana in the state. Democrats have tried to legalize medical marijuana for years, with little to no Republican backing. But in recent years, some Republicans have come to support loosening Wisconsin’s marijuana laws. Two Madison area Democrats, Sen. Jon Erpanbach and Rep. Chris Taylor, quickly applauded the fact Republican legislators were willing to consider the bill. “At some point, GOP leadership needs to realize that Wisconsin has quickly fallen behind, Sen. Erpanbach (D-Middleton). Our neighboring states have legal cannabis in some form, and Wisconsin residents overwhelmingly support it for medical use.” However, they argued the bill could keep individuals from getting access to medicines and touted a new bill they are working on with other members on both sides of the aisle. “Wisconsin lags behind the majority of states in offering needed medical relief through cannabis for those battling serious illness. Our bipartisan bill incorporates the needs of patients and prioritizes their right to access the health care they deserve,” said Rep. Taylor (D-Madison).