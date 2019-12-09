RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-10-19

A large high pressure system has dropped out of Canada to our west and will supply our region with arctic air. With temperatures hovering a couple degrees either side of 0, westerly wind of 7 to 15 mph will put wind chill values close to 20 to 25 below this morning. Look for a mix of clouds and sun today. A few more clouds may be around tonight may factor into how low temperatures drop but as it looks now we should end up in the -10’s. Another high pressure system will be arriving from the west on Wednesday, bringing a sunny sky with more cold air and highs again not getting much above zero. After these few frigid days, we will catch some relief from the worst of the cold as it retreats back into Canada. The jet stream will again flatten out some, leading to a few weak weather systems crossing the Plains and into the Upper Midwest. Clouds will be increasing Wednesday night, while some light snow may also develop. A weak low will be arriving on Thursday with a continued chance for some light snow. Forecast models differ with how much moisture will be around, but at least light accumulations of snow are likely. The added moisture and shift in winds will allow us to warm some, with highs rising back above 20. Any snow will then exit with dry weather going into Friday. It should also become milder with the next broad low pressure system centered to our west. This will put us back into southerly flow, allowing temperatures to rise back to around freezing with a mix of clouds and sun.

Monday afternoon at about 5:40, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a male subject advising that a female subject was at a trailer at Court Street. According to the report, the female and a male subject used to live at this location, but they were evicted and the female is not wanted at this residence. Also the two subjects have a no contact per Rusk County bond, but they have been having contact. A Rusk County deputy responded to the scene and made contact with the female subject. After an investigation, the female was taken into custody for a bond violation and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A male subject advised at about 8:20 Monday evening, that someone ran into the back of his plow truck on Highway 8 near Swamp Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, there were no injuries or road blockage. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. The Bruce ambulance reportedly transported a juvenile to the hospital. No other information was available.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more that $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education in 2020. To be considered for financial support, applications must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation via email by Monday, March 16, at 5 PM. Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals. To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least three years; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2020-2021 academic school year. Scholarships winners from previous years are not eligible to receive a second 4-H Foundation scholarship. Applications must be emailed to scholarships@wis4hfoundation.org.

MADISON, Wis. — A man is charged in Dane County with trying to have his probation agent killed because the agent was trying to put him in a drug treatment facility. A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Christopher Dolajeck with solicitation of first-degree homicide. Dolajeck is accused of offering another inmate at the Dane County Jail $1,000 to kill the state Department of Corrections agent. The complaint says the inmate agreed to wear a wire and recorded Dolajeck talking about how he would get the money to pay for the murder. Dolajeck is on probation for a felony drug possession conviction in Columbia County.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats have announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges announced Tuesday stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country. “The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, House intelligence committee chair. “And how could it not be when the president’s own words on July 25, ‘I would like you to do us a favor though,’ lay so bare his intentions, his willingness to sacrifice the national security for his own personal interests. “And when the president got caught, he committed his second impeachable act, obstruction of Congress, of the very ability to make sure that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.”