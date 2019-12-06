WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-9-19

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5PM** **WINTER WEATHER MAKES A BIG RETURN THIS WEEK WITH ACCUMULATING SNOW AND BITTER COLD ON THE WAY** Low pressure will track from the Central Plains towards the east, passing to our south and into the Great Lakes on today. The system will not be that strong, but will carry plenty of moisture into the state. It will be a quick mover so the worst of the impacts will only take up part of Monday, but nonetheless it will create plenty of messy weather and driving concerns. The main batch of precipitation is expected to hold off until at least mid morning, with patchy freezing drizzle still a possibility until a change to snow. Once it arrives, it will take over and continue into the mid afternoon. This is when most of the expected accumulation will occur, generally between 9 am-3 pm. Roads will become snow covered as temperatures drop from near 32 early on, down through the 20’s for the afternoon. Winds will also be increasing through the day as the low begins to push to our east, shifting to the northwest. The combination of these conditions will lead to some very tricky travel. Though the snow will likely be well over before the evening commute, it will likely still be a slow go around the area. Total snowfall will vary from just an inch or two in southern counties, to potentially greater than 6 inches north of highway 8. See the snowfall map below. The snow may start off on the wet side, but as temperatures fall, it will turn more powdery and light.

In Rusk County news this past weekend, Friday afternoon at about 3 PM a Ladysmith Officer was contacted by phone by a Barron County Social Worker. The employee informed the City Officer that she would be meeting with Forest M Davis, 38, at the LPD to complete paperwork with Davis. According to the report, Davis had an Extraditable Warrant out of Chisago County, MN. After an interview, the Officer took Davis into custody without incident. He was escorted to the Rusk County jail.

Friday night at about 10:30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call advising a female subject is at an address on Highway 40, Bruce, and she has active Chippewa County Warrants. A Rusk County deputy shortly after 11 PM, was in contact with the female subject. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A Rusk County deputy Saturday morning at about 1:35, made a traffic stop on Highway 27 and Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. The traffic stop was made for expired registration. A search of the vehicle was consented and drugs were recovered. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody, and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Saturday morning just after 7 AM, a theft complaint was reported to Rusk County authorities. A Subject requested to speak to a deputy about firewood theft on Tower Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, The subject cut the firewood Friday night, and noticed most of it was missing Saturday morning. The complainant believes there was enough wood taken to fit in a trunk of a car.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received from the DOC to serve a warrant at a residence on County Highway H, Bruce. According to the report, the DOC advised of a warrant for Jason A. Hoover. After an investigation, a county deputy was in contact with the subject and the warrant was confirmed. The subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce announces the week 2 winners from the $1000 Shop Local Give-Away. The $100 winner is Naomi Much of Ladysmith, and the $50 winner is Betty Workman of Ladysmith. The 5 $20 winners are Nancy Poradish of Ladysmith, Roberta Dysh of Winter, Sue Kennis of Ladysmith, Steph Ring of Bruce and Bill Ketola of Ladysmith.

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) – A 2-year-old girl has been found dead, after she was reported missing late Sunday night. The Rice Lake Police Department says officers were first called to a home in the city around 9:30 p.m., where the caller told them the front door was open and the child could have been missing for up to 30 minutes. Officers immediately began a search and put out an urgent request for help on Facebook for area residents to search the area of Hatten Avenue and Hartel Street. K9 units and a drone were also deployed in an attempt to find the child. Then, at 10:55 p.m., an officer using a thermal imaging tool found the child unresponsive in the Red Cedar River. The child was quickly rushed to a nearby ambulance and taken to a hospital where lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful. The name of the child has not been released yet.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin National Guard said Monday that he intends to implement all recommendations made following an investigation into multiple reports of sexual assault and harassment. Major General Don Dunbar was briefed Saturday on the probe by the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations. “We intend to implement all of the recommendations,” Dunbar said. The Guard has been shaken by recent allegations of officers brushing off sexual assault complaints and retaliating against victims for reporting incidents. Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin requested the federal investigation, the results of which were presented to Dunbar on Saturday. Evers got the report Nov. 25. The allegations came to light in November 2018 when Master Sgt. Jay Ellis told Baldwin about half a dozen incidents of sexual assault or harassment within his 115th Fighter Wing security squadron that officers had done little to address. Ellis wrote in a letter to Baldwin that the culture in his unit treats sexual misconduct as “no big deal.”