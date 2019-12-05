RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-6-19

High pressure that moved down from Canada will keep condition quiet but colder today. Temperatures will hold in the low 20s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High pressure will quickly slide to our east and we will again enter into a southerly flow of air and this will warm us back into the mid 30’s on the weekend – a few degrees above average. Saturday will feature partly cloudy conditions, but skies will eventually become overcast on Sunday. Besides the clouds, the weather will be fairly quiet both days. An area of low pressure will develop east of the Rockies and pass through Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday. Expect snow to develop Sunday night into Monday. A few inches is a very possible outcome. Cold air gets yanked down from the north behind this system after it moves out and will bring a sharp drop in temperatures Monday night. Tuesday will remain in the single digits and Wednesday may not even crack zero. The good news is that the cold air will not be long lasting and temperatures will already begin to recover come Thursday.

LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at 10:15, a Ladysmith Officer was requested to respond to the Probation and Parole Office to assist with a possible ACT 79 search at a residence on Corbett Avenue East. According to the report, the Officer took Cassandra S. Montonya, 23, into custody and drove her to Montonya’s residence. Once at her residence, Rusk County authorities searched the residence. Montonya was arrested for a Probation violation and transported to the Rusk County jail.

Late Thursday night at about 11:30, a Rusk County deputy and a Ladysmith Officer located David J. Garza, 32, on a traffic stop conducted by the County deputy on Worden Avenue East. According to the report, authorities searched the vehicle. Garza was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. The City Officer stood by while a valid driver came to pick up the vehicle.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — The Eau Claire Police Department says no one was hurt after a report of shots fired on the city’s west side Thursday night. Late Thursday night, the search for suspects in the case continues. The police department says the incident happened in the 2000 block of Golden Drive. Officers say a vehicle was also seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers say no one was hurt, but one home in the area sustained damage from the gunshots. After an initial investigation, The Eau Claire Police Department says “this was a targeted incident” and is not related to an incident on Moholt Drive earlier this week. The police department continues its search for suspects as the investigation continues.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – A shooter opened fire in a classroom building at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday morning in an attack that left four people dead, including the suspected assailant, and multiple people wounded. The shooting — the second at a U.S. Navy base this week — prompted a massive law enforcement response and a lockdown at the base. Eleven people were shot all together, including two sheriff’s deputies who were the first to respond, one of whom killed the shooter, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. One of the deputies was shot in the arm and the other in the knee, and both were expected to recover, he said. Commanding base officer Capt. Timothy Kinsella Jr. would not say if the shooter belonged to the military and said he did not want to speculate on whether the shooting was terrorism-related. The base remained closed until further notice and those still on base would remain there until it was safe to evacuate, Kinsella said. NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.

Pierce County (WQOW) – The man charged in Pierce County with using a circular saw to murder his coworker has pleaded guilty to an amended homicide charge. Miguel Navarro, from St. Louis, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 2018 death of Israel Valles-Flores. According to the investigators, both men were part of a crew working on the roof of a home near River Falls when Navarro used a circular saw to cut Flores in the neck, face, back, arms and legs. Navarro told investigators he was mad because Flores and other workers had been teasing him. He also thought he was being drugged, maybe to work more, and said he didn’t feel right. As part of a plea agreement, Navarro pleaded guilty to an amended count of first-degree reckless homicide in exchange for a count of felony mayhem being dismissed. Navarro faces a maximum penalty of life in prison at his sentencing hearing on April 6, 2020.