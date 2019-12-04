RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-5-19

Expect a little sun early this afternoon before more clouds roll-in during the mid to late afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening, but then expect a quick clearing later behind a cold front tonight as a high pressure system moves in from the north west. With skies becoming mostly clear prior to sunrise on Friday, temperatures will have the opportunity to make it into the mid to low teens. High pressure will keep skies clear throughout the day too, but also keeps us under a persistent northwest wind. This will counteract much of the daytime heating we receive from the sun and highs are likely to remain in the mid 20’s. Once this system moves to our east on Friday, we will enter into a more southerly flow of air and this will warm us back into the mid 30’s on the weekend – a few degrees above average. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday, but eventually become mostly cloudy by Sunday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Pelosi delivered the historic announcement Thursday from the speaker’s offices at the Capitol. Trump tweeted that if Democrats are going to impeach him, he wants them to “do it now, fast”‘ so he can get on to Senate trial On Wednesday, Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on removing the 45th president, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid. Democrats are probing Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment.

At about 1:30 this (Thursday) morning, Rusk County deputies were at a location on County Highway VV and Spur Road near Sheldon for suspiscious activity. According to the report, a County deputy was with a subject who is wanted from Rusk County with two warrants. The subject was in custody from the warrants. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Wednesday afternoon at about 1:45, a Ladysmith Officer responded to a location on Summit Avenue on a report that a tree was on fire. The Officer and a Ladysmith fire fighter located the burning tree and discovered that the tree had been lit on fire from a near by burning pile of boards. The sparks from the fire are guessed to have started the fire. Ladysmith fire extinguished the fire and spoke with the owner of the property who advised no more burning will occur.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)— Captain Adam Olson with the Jackson County Patrol Division says Treyton Laufenberg has been taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)—Two people have been charged with armed robbery following the robbery of a Holiday Gas station in Black River Falls. Court documents show 17-year-old Treyton Laufenberg and 25-year-old Jessie Blakenship, both of Black River Falls, have been charged with armed robbery with use of force. A criminal complaint shows law enforcement received an anonymous tip on Friday, Nov. 29 regarding the Holiday Gas station robbery on Nov. 27. The caller identified Jessie Blankenship and Trey Laufenberg as the individuals who committed the robbery. A Holiday employee told officers two men came into the store and pulled out a gun saying, “This is a robbery”. The two men asked for the keys to the register and eventually opened the register and cash drop box. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is believed to be in connection with the attempted robbery at the Corner Store on Nov. 21. Officials also say the suspects fled on foot and are asking people to not attempt to apprehend or confront wither suspect. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-9009.

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) — A late spring and an early frost in some parts of the country has caused a nationwide potato shortage. According to Tamas Houlihan, the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, the United States crop could be down between five and six percent. But despite a tough growing season, Wisconsin Farmers were able to avoid an early killing frost and were able to meet their production quotas. “The week that Idaho and Montana and even North Dakota had some really severe problems with frost, it was ideal harvest conditions in Wisconsin,” Houlihan said. That luck in the weather, could mean more money coming to Wisconsin Farmers. “The upside for our growers is that they should get a little bit more money for their potatoes, because when there’s a short supply the price tends to go up,” Houlihan said. That boost is certainly welcome, especially after nearly 5,000 acres were left in ground last year. Because of the unpredictable conditions year to year, researchers at the Hancock Agricultural Research Station work to make sure Wisconsin farmers have the best shot at a successful harvest each year. “Have that potato yield much better for the grower so that when there are shortages in neighboring regions, they have enough surplus that they can fill that gap in other states,” said Potato and Vegetable Storage Research Facility Manager Troy Fishler. All to ensure Wisconsin potatoes are the cream of the crop.