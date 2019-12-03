RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-4-19

We should see some sunshine, but clouds are expected to become more dominant over time. Afternoon highs will end up about normal in the low 30’s. Wind will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph during the day and will keep it feeling like the low to mid 20’s. The following days will remain dry with surface flow from the west and in the upper levels more from the northwest. Temperatures will remain close to average in this pattern, while low level moisture will make for a tricky cloud forecast. Highs should be near or just above freezing. It’s not uncommon this time of year, especially with snow on the ground, to end up with extra cloud cover. This may be the case right into Thursday when a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible as the next weak system slides by to our north. With the passage of another front, high pressure will then build in from the west and should deliver some drier low level air to the state on Friday. The result will be a sunny finish to this work week and it will be colder as temperatures drop back down into the 20’s. A progressive pattern will not allow the cold to lock in however, with southerly flow returning temperatures to the 30’s this weekend. Saturday will still see some sun, though clouds should be increasing out ahead of yet another front. There is a chance we see light snow Sunday night into Monday, but this is about as interesting as the weather gets on the horizon.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)— A Ladysmith woman has been charged in Eau Claire County with a third offense OWI after a sheriff saw a video of her driving while intoxicated. Court documents show 45-year-old Donna Lehr has been charged in Eau Claire County with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, with a minor in the vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, Lehr’s daughter sent text messages and videos of her mother’s intoxicated driving to a close friend, who is the daughter of Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace. Wallace then alerted officers of a possible intoxicated driver traveling southbound on Highway 53. Lehr’s vehicle was tracked to Plato’s Closet in Eau Claire, where officers say they made contact with the family on Nov. 3 around 4:50 p.m. The daughter opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle and when asked why she was driving, she first told officers she wanted to practice her driving in the city. When pulled aside the daughter told law enforcement “because she’s drunk. I have videos of her swerving all over the road. I wanted to switch places while we were driving but didn’t have the chance so I asked if I could drive us home instead”. The complaint also says Lehr told law enforcement that she had a “few shots” between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. A preliminary breath test resulted in Lehr reaching .106. Court documents show Lehr was previously convicted of OWI charges in 2002 and 2007, both in Walworth County. Lehr is currently out on a $1,000 signature bond. She is due back in court on Jan. 15.

LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3 PM, Probation and Parole requested a Ladysmith Officer respond to a residence on Fritz Avenue West to assist them by taking Aaron E. Simpson, 41, into custody on a Probation hold. Simpson was being taken to the Rusk County jail on rules violations. After the agents searched the house, Simpson was transported to the Rusk County jail. On Tuesday, December 3rd, at approximately 5:13 PM, a trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol, stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County. Upon initial approach the trooper detected the odor of marijuana and alcohol. An open intoxicant was observed in the door pocket. A 14 year old juvenile was also an occupant of the vehicle. A subsequent vehicle search revealed several narcotic prescription pills without a valid prescription. The driver, Jon L. Mann, 49 from Milwaukee, was arrested for OWI 7th offense with a minor, operating while revoked, possession of schedule I and II narcotics, and possess an illegally obtained prescription. The driver was booked into the Eau Claire County Jail. The juvenile was safely returned to a responsible adult.

GALE, Wis. (WEAU)— Two drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle hit a deer at an intersection Tuesday evening. Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department says 38-year-old Kathleen Cain of Holmen was traveling south on US Highway 53-54-93 when she hit a deer that ran into the road, this caused her airbags to deploy and loss of control. Cain crossed the center line and collided head-on with 21-year-old Ashton Radde of Missouri. The department says both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and the crash is still under investigation. The road was closed for more than an hour after the crash.