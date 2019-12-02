RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-3-19

The next few days will remain dry with surface flow from the west and in the upper levels more from the northwest. Temperatures will return to near average in this pattern, while low level moisture will make for a tricky cloud forecast. Highs should be near or just above freezing. It’s not uncommon this time of year, especially with snow on the ground, to end up with extra cloud cover. This may be the case right into Thursday when a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible as the next weak system slides by to our north. With the passage of another front, high pressure will then build in from the west and should deliver some drier low level air to the state. The result will be a sunny finish to this work week and it will be colder as temperatures drop back down into the 20’s. A progressive pattern will not allow the cold to lock in however, with southerly flow returning temperatures to the 30’s this weekend. Saturday will still see some sun, though clouds should be increasing out ahead of yet another front. There is a chance of a little snow by Sunday night and Monday as colder air returns, but this is still several days out.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) – Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School. Oshkosh Police say an armed student confronted a school resource officer. The officer fired. Both the student and the officer were hurt, police say. We do not know the extend of their injuries. They were taken to local hospitals. No other students were hurt, according to the police. Oshkosh West is on lockdown. Students are being taken to Perry Tipler Middle School where they will be reunited with parents. “There has been an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School. The school has been locked down. Students are being evacuated and transported to Perry Tipler Middle School. Parents may reunite with their students at Tipler; identification is required. A student armed with a weapon confronted a school resource officer. The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Only one student was injured. This incident is being turned over to the State Department of Criminal Investigation. There will be further information shared when it becomes available,” reads a statement from the Oshkosh Area School District.

Monday evening at 7:45, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call that there was a truck and hauling trailer in the ditch on South Main Street, Bruce. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for OWI. Animal control was contacted for an animal in the vehicle. The subject was taken to the Rusk County jail while the deputy applied for a warrant. The subject was then taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 reporting a vehicle all over the road on Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. According to the report, a Ladysmith Officer made a traffic stop and conducted a field sobriety. Zachary K. Montwill, 19, was placed under arrest for absolute Sobriety. Also, Jared Michael Frederick, 18, was found to have an active Rusk County Bench Warrant. Frederick was placed under arrest for the warrant and transported to the Rusk County jail.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)— Eau Claire Police Department says one person and one dog were injured after an intruder entered a home and a firearm was discharged. Bridget Coit, Public Information Officer with ECPD, says officers responded to the 2400 block of Moholt Drive in Eau Claire Monday night, for reports of an unknown male entering a residence and threatening tenants. Officials say during the encounter a firearm was discharged and one of the people in the residence suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A dog also suffered minor injuries. Law enforcement say the suspect fled the residence and they are still investigating. They believe the public is not in any danger. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the dispatch center at 715-839-4981.