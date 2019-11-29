WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-2-19

Here is a list of most recent snowfall reports, some of which are 2-day totals: Duluth: 21.7″ Haugen: 17.0″ Spooner: 11.5″ Hayward: 11.2″ Phillips: 9.2″ Medford: 8.0″ Eau Claire: 4.7″ Mondovi: 2.7″ Tomah: 1.0″ Viroqua: 1.0″ The good news is the weather pattern moving forward through this first week of December will be quieter. We are looking at a split-flow jetstream with the northern branch remaining in Canada, locking up any arctic air for now, while the sub-tropical branch remains to our south. We will fall in between, leading to the mostly dry weather in the forecast. Temperatures in this pattern will be very close to average, though will be impacted by the snow pack now on the ground. Monday will finally see a return to sunny weather but it will be a bit colder with highs in the upper 20’s. The first in a series of weak fronts will be sliding through at night and exiting Tuesday morning, bringing increasing clouds and at least a small chance for a little snow or wintry mix Monday night. Clouds may be linger on Tuesday while it turns breezy. Highs will be around freezing.

In Rusk County news over the long Thanksgiving weekend, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from On-Star Thanksgiving morning at about 6:40 reporting a person called and advised they have been in her car all night. According to the report, she did not know where she was at. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the call. She was found on Stout Road and the Ice Age Trail near Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation, the female subject was wanted out of Sawyer County. A Rusk County deputy did a line to line transfer with Sawyer County.

Thursday morning Rusk County authorities received a call at about 10:30 advising of a one car rollover on County Highway V and Pioneer Road, Sheldon. According to the report, the subjects were out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The Sheldon ambulance responded but there was no transport. The vehicle was in a field on it’s top. No other information was available.

Friday afternoon a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office a theft complaint. The subject reported his chainsaw and a gas can were missing from a residence on Sunnyside Point Road, Holcombe. He reported he just got the chainsaw repaired 2-3 weeks ago. A female at the MMC-Ladysmith ER advised Rusk County Saturday morning at about 2:30, they have a patient who just checked into the ER. The patient rolled there car between Glen Flora and Tony on Highway 8. The car was in the ditch upside down. According to the report, the patient informed the employee there were 3 occupants in the vehicle. The patient is at MMC-Ladysmith with her male friend. She advised another male subject, Douglas J. Roth, 27, was driving but was picked up by another friend. The female was complaining of neck pain and was pregnant. After an investigation, Roth was detained and a warrant was confirmed. He was transported to the Rusk County jail. All suspects were cited for failure to notify.

Saturday evening at about 6:20, the Rusk County dispatch received a transfer from Chippewa County advising a subject was coming towards him, crossed the centerline and side swiped the subjects vehicle. The subject turned around and got in front of the driver. They stopped and the driver of the other vehicle appeared to be intoxicated. The subject followed the vehicle to the corner store in Sheldon. The vehicle then parked at a residence on Pierce street. Rusk County deputies, Sheldon ambulance and Sheldon first responder were called to the scene. According to the report, Rusk County received a 911 from a female advising she needs EMS for a bleeding issue. After an investigation a male subject was taken into custody for OWI and taken to MMC-Ladysmith for a blood draw.

Wednesday night at about 11:25, Ladysmith Officers were requested to respond to a residence on East 9th Street North after a Domestic Altercation had taken place between Jacob Shimko, 34, and a 35 year old female. Shimko had left the scene prior to officers arrival. The female subject stated that she was in a verbal argument with Shimko who then broke items in the home including the bathroom door when the female was inside. Rusk County deputies arrived on scene and tracked Shimko to another address with the K9. Shimko was then arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Criminal Damage to property. Shimko also received a citation for possession of THC.

Sunday night at about 10:30, a Ladysmith Officer responded to a location on West 2nd Street North in regards to a report that Jaime Zehner, 41, was acting disorderly/throwing punches. After further investigation, Zehner was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Battery. While investigating this case, Koltin J. Zehner, 44, was found to have an active child support warrant out of Rusk County. The warrant was confirmed and Zehner was placed under arrest and transported to the Rusk County jail.

BARRON COUNTY – On Thursday November 28, at 12:14 AM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a one vehicle rollover on Highway 48 East of Cumberland. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office along with the Cumberland Police Department, Cumberland Fire Department, Cumberland Ambulance and the North Memorial Helicopter all responded to the scene. Initial investigation shows a Chevy truck lost control, went into the ditch and rolled several times. The driver of the truck Cole R. Schiebel, 21 of Kewaskum, WI., was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Cumberland Hospital where life saving measures were administered but due to the severity of his injuries, he passed away. Road conditions and alcohol are contributing factors to this accident.

Here is the list of the first weeks winners for the $1000 Shop Local Give-Away Sponsored by the Greater Ladysmith Area Chamber of Commerce. The $100 winner was Mariah Stoll, Ladysmith, the $50 winner was Patti Holt of Tony, and the 5 $20 winners were Leah Newman of Bruce, Rachael Rosolowski, Becky Morgan of Bruce, Loretta Fitzpatrick of Ladysmith and Diane Kapp of Ladysmith.