Ronald A Grzeszkowiak

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-10-19 A large high pressure system has dropped out of Canada to our west and will supply our region with arctic air. With temperatures hovering a couple degrees either side of 0, westerly wind of 7 to 15 mph will put wind chill values close to 20 to 25 below this morning. Look […]

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-9-19 **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5PM** **WINTER WEATHER MAKES A BIG RETURN THIS WEEK WITH ACCUMULATING SNOW AND BITTER COLD ON THE WAY** Low pressure will track from the Central Plains towards the east, passing to our south and into the Great Lakes on today. The system will not be that strong, but […]