Ronald A Grzeszkowiak

Ronald A. Grzeszkowiak, 85, passed away peacefully at the Heritage in Middleton, WI. on December 8, surrounded by his family. Survivors include his loving wife Jolanta, children, Anita Floyd of Columbia, SC., Karen (Ralph) Bormannof St. Charles, IL., Mark (Kary) Grezeszkowiak of Schaumburg, IL., Julia (Jim) Grzeszkowiak-Batjes of St. Charles, IL., Step-Son’s Tim (Sandy) Micke of Aniwa, WI., and David (Michele) Micke of Louisville, KY., 6 Grandchildren, 4 Step-grandchildren and oneGreat Granddaughter, and his sister, Betty (Ron) Gonka of Sugar Grove, IL.

  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS December 10, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-10-19 A large high pressure system has dropped out of Canada to our west and will supply our region with arctic air. With temperatures hovering a couple degrees either side of 0, westerly wind of 7 to 15 mph will put wind chill values close to 20 to 25 below this morning. Look […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS December 9, 2019
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-9-19 **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5PM** **WINTER WEATHER MAKES A BIG RETURN THIS WEEK WITH ACCUMULATING SNOW AND BITTER COLD ON THE WAY** Low pressure will track from the Central Plains towards the east, passing to our south and into the Great Lakes on today. The system will not be that strong, but […]
