Phillip J. Ruege
Phillip J. Ruege, 57 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, December 2, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his parents, John and Dorothy Ruege of Ladysmith, 4 brothers and sisters, John, Jr. of Marquette, MI., Elizabeth Dauenhauer of Belle Plaine, MN., Naomi Senter of Hastings, MN., and Carmen Ristow of Milwaukee.
