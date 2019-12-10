Lois I Gerber
Lois I. Gerber, 91 of Exland, died Monday, December 9, at Care & Rehab of Ladysmith. She is survived by 5 sons, Gary, Jim, and Rick all of Exland, Don of Hayward and Dave of Cameron, 2 daughters, Marna Halberg of Exland, Mahala Earnhart of Marshfield, 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, Denny Waite of Dousman, WI., Bernard Waite of Sparta, Tom Waite of Waukesha and Mike Waite of Exland, 1 sister, Theresa Deach of WA.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS December 10, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-10-19 A large high pressure system has dropped out of Canada to our west and will supply our region with arctic air. With temperatures hovering a couple degrees either side of 0, westerly wind of 7 to 15 mph will put wind chill values close to 20 to 25 below this morning. Look […]
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS December 9, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-9-19 **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 5PM** **WINTER WEATHER MAKES A BIG RETURN THIS WEEK WITH ACCUMULATING SNOW AND BITTER COLD ON THE WAY** Low pressure will track from the Central Plains towards the east, passing to our south and into the Great Lakes on today. The system will not be that strong, but […]