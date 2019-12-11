INA WITTRIG
Ina Wittrig, 101 of Tony, died on Wednesday, December 11, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by 1 son, Gerald of Conrath, 3 daughters, Frances Vaughn of Holcombe, Charlotte Kesan of Ladysmith, and Peggy Kuehne of Sheldon, 1 daughter-in-law, Cookie Wittrig of Ladysmith, 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Edna Albus of West Point, Nebraska.
