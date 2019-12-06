Grace E. Dantzman
Grace E. Dantzman, 87 of Exland, died Thursday, December 5, at Ladysmith Nursing Home. She is survived by, 4 sons, Larry of Green Bay, George of Ojibwa, David of Exland, Alan of Exland, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, sister Pearl and a brother Frank.
