EUGENE L. NELSON
Eugene L. Nelson, 85 of Tony, died on Thursday, December 12, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife, Janet, 2 sons, Eugene of Glen Flora and Lyle of Tony, 2 step-daughters, Cindy Manning of Spooner and Debbie Hogan of Denton, TX., numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Shirley Simonson of Cameron and Elynda Van Wey of Ladysmith, 2 brothers, Darwin Nelson of Ladysmith and Leonard Nelson of Tony.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS December 12, 2019WLDY-WJBL NEWS 12-12-19 Snowfall will eventually come to an end around lunchtime with overcast conditions through the rest of the day. There will not be very much moisture for the system to draw from, but a powdery 2-4″ is expected in Eau Claire. Slightly higher and lower amounts are expected to the north and south […]
- INA WITTRIG December 12, 2019Ina Wittrig, 101 of Tony, died on Wednesday, December 11, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by 1 son, Gerald of Conrath, 3 daughters, Frances Vaughn of Holcombe, Charlotte Kesan of Ladysmith, and Peggy Kuehne of Sheldon, 1 daughter-in-law, Cookie Wittrig of Ladysmith, 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Edna Albus […]