Daniel R. Nigro, 90 of Tony, died on Thursday, December 5, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Susan, 7 children, Mitchell Nigro of Sheridan, IL., Diane Speder of Gastonia, NC., Daniel Nigro of Missouri, Janice Harrison of Marseilles, IL., Dawn Jahn of Cottonwood, AZ., Kimberlee Carbonaro of Scottsdale, AZ. and Charlene Race of Earlsville, IL. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Daniel Nigro will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday, December 9, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith and again on Tuesday, December 10 from 9 AM until 10:30 AM when the Ladysmith Veterans Association will de a walk-through. Burial will follow in the Tony Cemetery with a graveside service and full military burial honors.